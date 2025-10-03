Parallel ↗ is a web API purpose-built for AIs, providing production-ready outputs with minimal hallucination and evidence-based results.
When making requests to Parallel, you can route to any Parallel endpoint through AI Gateway by appending the path after
parallel. For example, to access the Tasks API at
/v1/tasks/runs, use:
When making requests to Parallel, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active Parallel API key.
The Tasks API ↗ allows you to create comprehensive research and analysis tasks.
The Search API ↗ enables advanced search with configurable parameters.
The Chat API ↗ is supported through AI Gateway's Unified Chat Completions API. See below for more details:
OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint
You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (
/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Parallel models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:
Specify:
The FindAll API ↗ enables structured data extraction from complex queries.