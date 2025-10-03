Parallel ↗ is a web API purpose-built for AIs, providing production-ready outputs with minimal hallucination and evidence-based results.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/parallel

URL structure

When making requests to Parallel, you can route to any Parallel endpoint through AI Gateway by appending the path after parallel . For example, to access the Tasks API at /v1/tasks/runs , use:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/parallel/v1/tasks/runs

Prerequisites

When making requests to Parallel, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Parallel API key.

Examples

Tasks API

The Tasks API ↗ allows you to create comprehensive research and analysis tasks.

cURL example

Terminal window curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/parallel/v1/tasks/runs \ --header 'x-api-key: {parallel_api_key}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "input": "Create a comprehensive market research report on the HVAC industry in the USA including an analysis of recent M&A activity and other relevant details.", "processor": "ultra" }'

Search API

The Search API ↗ enables advanced search with configurable parameters.

cURL example

Terminal window curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/parallel/v1beta/search \ --header 'x-api-key: {parallel_api_key}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "objective": "When was the United Nations established? Prefer UN' \' 's websites.", "search_queries": [ "Founding year UN", "Year of founding United Nations" ], "processor": "base", "max_results": 10, "max_chars_per_result": 6000 }'

Chat API

The Chat API ↗ is supported through AI Gateway's Unified Chat Completions API. See below for more details:

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint ( /ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/ ) to access Parallel models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify:

{ " model " : "parallel/{model}" }

JavaScript SDK example

JavaScript import OpenAI from "openai" ; const apiKey = "{parallel_api_key}" ; const accountId = "{account_id}" ; const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}" ; const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ ${ accountId } / ${ gatewayId } /compat` ; const client = new OpenAI ( { apiKey , baseURL , } ) ; try { const model = "parallel/speed" ; const messages = [ { role : "user" , content : "Hello!" } ] ; const chatCompletion = await client . chat . completions . create ( { model , messages , } ) ; const response = chatCompletion . choices [ 0 ] . message ; console . log ( response ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . error ( e ) ; }

FindAll API

The FindAll API ↗ enables structured data extraction from complex queries.

cURL example