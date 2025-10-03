 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Parallel

Parallel is a web API purpose-built for AIs, providing production-ready outputs with minimal hallucination and evidence-based results.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/parallel

URL structure

When making requests to Parallel, you can route to any Parallel endpoint through AI Gateway by appending the path after parallel. For example, to access the Tasks API at /v1/tasks/runs, use:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/parallel/v1/tasks/runs

Prerequisites

When making requests to Parallel, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active Parallel API key.

Examples

Tasks API

The Tasks API allows you to create comprehensive research and analysis tasks.

cURL example

Terminal window
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/parallel/v1/tasks/runs \
  --header 'x-api-key: {parallel_api_key}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "input": "Create a comprehensive market research report on the HVAC industry in the USA including an analysis of recent M&A activity and other relevant details.",
    "processor": "ultra"
  }'

Search API

The Search API enables advanced search with configurable parameters.

cURL example

Terminal window
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/parallel/v1beta/search \
  --header 'x-api-key: {parallel_api_key}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "objective": "When was the United Nations established? Prefer UN'\''s websites.",
    "search_queries": [
      "Founding year UN",
      "Year of founding United Nations"
    ],
    "processor": "base",
    "max_results": 10,
    "max_chars_per_result": 6000
  }'

Chat API

The Chat API is supported through AI Gateway's Unified Chat Completions API. See below for more details:

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Parallel models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify:

{
"model": "parallel/{model}"
}

JavaScript SDK example

JavaScript
import OpenAI from "openai";


const apiKey = "{parallel_api_key}";
const accountId = "{account_id}";
const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}";
const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/${accountId}/${gatewayId}/compat`;


const client = new OpenAI({
  apiKey,
  baseURL,
});


try {
  const model = "parallel/speed";
  const messages = [{ role: "user", content: "Hello!" }];
  const chatCompletion = await client.chat.completions.create({
    model,
    messages,
  });
  const response = chatCompletion.choices[0].message;
  console.log(response);
} catch (e) {
  console.error(e);
}

FindAll API

The FindAll API enables structured data extraction from complex queries.

cURL example

Terminal window
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/parallel/v1beta/findall/ingest \
  --header 'x-api-key: {parallel_api_key}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "query": "Find all AI companies that recently raised money and get their website, CEO name, and CTO name."
  }'