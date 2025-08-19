 Skip to content
Cohere

Cohere build AI models designed to solve real-world business challenges.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cohere

URL structure

When making requests to Cohere, replace https://api.cohere.ai/v1 in the URL you're currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cohere.

Prerequisites

When making requests to Cohere, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active Cohere API token.
  • The name of the Cohere model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cohere/v1/chat \
  --header 'Authorization: Token {cohere_api_token}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "chat_history": [
    {"role": "USER", "message": "Who discovered gravity?"},
    {"role": "CHATBOT", "message": "The man who is widely credited with discovering gravity is Sir Isaac Newton"}
  ],
  "message": "What year was he born?",
  "connectors": [{"id": "web-search"}]
}'

Use Cohere SDK with Python

If using the cohere-python-sdk, set your endpoint like this:

Python
import cohere
import os


api_key = os.getenv('API_KEY')
account_id = '{account_id}'
gateway_id = '{gateway_id}'
base_url = f"https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cohere/v1"


co = cohere.Client(
  api_key=api_key,
  base_url=base_url,
)


message = "hello world!"
model = "command-r-plus"


chat = co.chat(
  message=message,
  model=model
)


print(chat)

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Cohere models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify:

{
"model": "cohere/{model}"
}