Cohere ↗ build AI models designed to solve real-world business challenges.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cohere

URL structure

When making requests to Cohere ↗, replace https://api.cohere.ai/v1 in the URL you're currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cohere .

Prerequisites

When making requests to Cohere, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Cohere API token.

The name of the Cohere model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cohere/v1/chat \ --header 'Authorization: Token {cohere_api_token}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "chat_history": [ {"role": "USER", "message": "Who discovered gravity?"}, {"role": "CHATBOT", "message": "The man who is widely credited with discovering gravity is Sir Isaac Newton"} ], "message": "What year was he born?", "connectors": [{"id": "web-search"}] }'

Use Cohere SDK with Python

If using the cohere-python-sdk ↗, set your endpoint like this:

Python import cohere import os api_key = os . getenv ( 'API_KEY' ) account_id = '{account_id}' gateway_id = '{gateway_id}' base_url = f "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cohere/v1" co = cohere . Client ( api_key = api_key , base_url = base_url , ) message = "hello world!" model = "command-r-plus" chat = co . chat ( message = message , model = model ) print ( chat )

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint ( /ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/ ) to access Cohere models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify: