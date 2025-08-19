Cohere
Cohere ↗ build AI models designed to solve real-world business challenges.
When making requests to Cohere ↗, replace
https://api.cohere.ai/v1 in the URL you're currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cohere.
When making requests to Cohere, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active Cohere API token.
- The name of the Cohere model you want to use.
If using the
cohere-python-sdk ↗, set your endpoint like this:
You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (
/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Cohere models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:
Specify:
