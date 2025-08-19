 Skip to content
Replicate

Replicate runs and fine tunes open-source models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/replicate

URL structure

When making requests to Replicate, replace https://api.replicate.com/v1 in the URL you're currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/replicate.

Prerequisites

When making requests to Replicate, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active Replicate API token.
  • The name of the Replicate model you want to use.

Example

cURL

Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/replicate/predictions \
  --header 'Authorization: Token {replicate_api_token}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "input":
      {
        "prompt": "What is Cloudflare?"
      }
    }'