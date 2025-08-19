Replicate ↗ runs and fine tunes open-source models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/replicate

URL structure

When making requests to Replicate, replace https://api.replicate.com/v1 in the URL you're currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/replicate .

Prerequisites

When making requests to Replicate, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Replicate API token.

The name of the Replicate model you want to use.

Example

cURL