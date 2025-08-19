Replicate
Replicate ↗ runs and fine tunes open-source models.
When making requests to Replicate, replace
https://api.replicate.com/v1 in the URL you're currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/replicate.
When making requests to Replicate, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active Replicate API token.
- The name of the Replicate model you want to use.
