Supported model types

AI Gateway's Guardrails detects the type of AI model being used and applies safety checks accordingly:

Text generation models : Both prompts and responses are evaluated.

: Both prompts and responses are evaluated. Embedding models : Only the prompt is evaluated, as the response consists of numerical embeddings, which are not meaningful for moderation.

: Only the prompt is evaluated, as the response consists of numerical embeddings, which are not meaningful for moderation. Unknown models: If the model type cannot be determined, only the prompt is evaluated, while the response bypass Guardrails.