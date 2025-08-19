Supported model types
AI Gateway's Guardrails detects the type of AI model being used and applies safety checks accordingly:
- Text generation models: Both prompts and responses are evaluated.
- Embedding models: Only the prompt is evaluated, as the response consists of numerical embeddings, which are not meaningful for moderation.
- Unknown models: If the model type cannot be determined, only the prompt is evaluated, while the response bypass Guardrails.
