 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Supported model types

AI Gateway's Guardrails detects the type of AI model being used and applies safety checks accordingly:

  • Text generation models: Both prompts and responses are evaluated.
  • Embedding models: Only the prompt is evaluated, as the response consists of numerical embeddings, which are not meaningful for moderation.
  • Unknown models: If the model type cannot be determined, only the prompt is evaluated, while the response bypass Guardrails.