DeepSeek ↗ helps you build quickly with DeepSeek's advanced AI models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek

Prerequisites

When making requests to DeepSeek, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active DeepSeek AI API token.

The name of the DeepSeek AI model you want to use.

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/ .

You can then append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: chat/completions .

So your final URL will come together as:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions .

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer DEEPSEEK_TOKEN' \ --data '{ "model": "deepseek-chat", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

Use DeepSeek with JavaScript

If you are using the OpenAI SDK, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript import OpenAI from "openai" ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : env . DEEPSEEK_TOKEN , baseURL : "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek" , } ) ; try { const chatCompletion = await openai . chat . completions . create ( { model : "deepseek-chat" , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , } ) ; const response = chatCompletion . choices [ 0 ] . message ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( response )) ; } catch ( e ) { return new Response ( e ) ; }

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint ( /ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/ ) to access DeepSeek models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify: