DeepSeek
DeepSeek ↗ helps you build quickly with DeepSeek's advanced AI models.
When making requests to DeepSeek, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active DeepSeek AI API token.
- The name of the DeepSeek AI model you want to use.
Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/.
You can then append the endpoint you want to hit, for example:
chat/completions.
So your final URL will come together as:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions.
If you are using the OpenAI SDK, you can set your endpoint like this:
You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (
/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access DeepSeek models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:
Specify:
