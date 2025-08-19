 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

DeepSeek

DeepSeek helps you build quickly with DeepSeek's advanced AI models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek

Prerequisites

When making requests to DeepSeek, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active DeepSeek AI API token.
  • The name of the DeepSeek AI model you want to use.

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/.

You can then append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: chat/completions.

So your final URL will come together as:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions.

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek/chat/completions \
 --header 'content-type: application/json' \
 --header 'Authorization: Bearer DEEPSEEK_TOKEN' \
 --data '{
    "model": "deepseek-chat",
    "messages": [
        {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
        }
    ]
}'

Use DeepSeek with JavaScript

If you are using the OpenAI SDK, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript
import OpenAI from "openai";


const openai = new OpenAI({
  apiKey: env.DEEPSEEK_TOKEN,
  baseURL:
    "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepseek",
});


try {
  const chatCompletion = await openai.chat.completions.create({
    model: "deepseek-chat",
    messages: [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }],
  });


  const response = chatCompletion.choices[0].message;


  return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));
} catch (e) {
  return new Response(e);
}

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access DeepSeek models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify:

{
"model": "deepseek/{model}"
}