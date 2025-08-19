 Skip to content
Google AI Studio

Google AI Studio helps you build quickly with Google Gemini models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio

Prerequisites

When making requests to Google AI Studio, you will need:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active Google AI Studio API token.
  • The name of the Google AI Studio model you want to use.

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/.

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: v1/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/v1/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}.

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request
curl "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_name}/google-ai-studio/v1/models/gemini-1.0-pro:generateContent" \
 --header 'content-type: application/json' \
 --header 'x-goog-api-key: {google_studio_api_key}' \
 --data '{
      "contents": [
          {
            "role":"user",
            "parts": [
              {"text":"What is Cloudflare?"}
            ]
          }
        ]
      }'

Use @google/generative-ai with JavaScript

If you are using the @google/generative-ai package, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript example
import { GoogleGenerativeAI } from "@google/generative-ai";


const api_token = env.GOOGLE_AI_STUDIO_TOKEN;
const account_id = "";
const gateway_name = "";


const genAI = new GoogleGenerativeAI(api_token);
const model = genAI.getGenerativeModel(
  { model: "gemini-1.5-flash" },
  {
    baseUrl: `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/${account_id}/${gateway_name}/google-ai-studio`,
  },
);


await model.generateContent(["What is Cloudflare?"]);

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Google AI Studio models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify:

{
"model": "google-ai-studio/{model}"
}