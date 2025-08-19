Google AI Studio ↗ helps you build quickly with Google Gemini models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio

Prerequisites

When making requests to Google AI Studio, you will need:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Google AI Studio API token.

The name of the Google AI Studio model you want to use.

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/ .

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: v1/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/v1/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource} .

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request curl "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_name}/google-ai-studio/v1/models/gemini-1.0-pro:generateContent" \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'x-goog-api-key: {google_studio_api_key}' \ --data '{ "contents": [ { "role":"user", "parts": [ {"text":"What is Cloudflare?"} ] } ] }'

Use @google/generative-ai with JavaScript

If you are using the @google/generative-ai package, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript example import { GoogleGenerativeAI } from "@google/generative-ai" ; const api_token = env . GOOGLE_AI_STUDIO_TOKEN ; const account_id = "" ; const gateway_name = "" ; const genAI = new GoogleGenerativeAI ( api_token ) ; const model = genAI . getGenerativeModel ( { model : "gemini-1.5-flash" }, { baseUrl : `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ ${ account_id } / ${ gateway_name } /google-ai-studio` , }, ) ; await model . generateContent ([ "What is Cloudflare?" ]) ;

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint ( /ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/ ) to access Google AI Studio models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify: