Google AI Studio
Google AI Studio ↗ helps you build quickly with Google Gemini models.
When making requests to Google AI Studio, you will need:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active Google AI Studio API token.
- The name of the Google AI Studio model you want to use.
Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/.
Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example:
v1/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}
So your final URL will come together as:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-ai-studio/v1/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}.
If you are using the
@google/generative-ai package, you can set your endpoint like this:
You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (
/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Google AI Studio models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:
Specify:
