Audit logs

Audit logs provide a comprehensive summary of changes made within your Cloudflare account, including those made to gateways in AI Gateway. This functionality is available on all plan types, free of charge, and is enabled by default.

​​ Viewing Audit Logs

To view audit logs for AI Gateway:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Audit Log.

For more information on how to access and use audit logs, refer to review audit logs documentation.

​​ Logged Operations

The following configuration actions are logged:

OperationDescription
gateway createdCreation of a new gateway.
gateway deletedDeletion of an existing gateway.
gateway updatedEdit of an existing gateway.

​​ Example Log Entry

Below is an example of an audit log entry showing the creation of a new gateway:

{
 "action": {
     "info": "gateway created",
     "result": true,
     "type": "create"
 },
 "actor": {
     "email": "<ACTOR_EMAIL>",
     "id": "3f7b730e625b975bc1231234cfbec091",
     "ip": "fe32:43ed:12b5:526::1d2:13",
     "type": "user"
 },
 "id": "5eaeb6be-1234-406a-87ab-1971adc1234c",
 "interface": "UI",
 "metadata": {},
 "newValue": "",
 "newValueJson": {
     "cache_invalidate_on_update": false,
     "cache_ttl": 0,
     "collect_logs": true,
     "id": "test",
     "rate_limiting_interval": 0,
     "rate_limiting_limit": 0,
     "rate_limiting_technique": "fixed"
 },
 "oldValue": "",
 "oldValueJson": {},
 "owner": {
     "id": "1234d848c0b9e484dfc37ec392b5fa8a"
 },
 "resource": {
     "id": "89303df8-1234-4cfa-a0f8-0bd848e831ca",
     "type": "ai_gateway.gateway"
 },
 "when": "2024-07-17T14:06:11.425Z"

}