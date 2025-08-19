 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Mistral AI

Mistral AI helps you build quickly with Mistral's advanced AI models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral

Prerequisites

When making requests to the Mistral AI, you will need:

  • AI Gateway Account ID
  • AI Gateway gateway name
  • Mistral AI API token
  • Mistral AI model name

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/.

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: v1/chat/completions

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/v1/chat/completions.

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/v1/chat/completions \
 --header 'content-type: application/json' \
 --header 'Authorization: Bearer MISTRAL_TOKEN' \
 --data '{
    "model": "mistral-large-latest",
    "messages": [
        {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
        }
    ]
}'

Use @mistralai/mistralai package with JavaScript

If you are using the @mistralai/mistralai package, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript example
import { Mistral } from "@mistralai/mistralai";


const client = new Mistral({
  apiKey: MISTRAL_TOKEN,
  serverURL: `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral`,
});


await client.chat.create({
  model: "mistral-large-latest",
  messages: [
    {
      role: "user",
      content: "What is Cloudflare?",
    },
  ],
});

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Mistral models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify:

{
"model": "mistral/{model}"
}