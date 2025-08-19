Mistral AI ↗ helps you build quickly with Mistral's advanced AI models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral

Prerequisites

When making requests to the Mistral AI, you will need:

AI Gateway Account ID

AI Gateway gateway name

Mistral AI API token

Mistral AI model name

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/ .

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: v1/chat/completions

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/v1/chat/completions .

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/v1/chat/completions \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer MISTRAL_TOKEN' \ --data '{ "model": "mistral-large-latest", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

Use @mistralai/mistralai package with JavaScript

If you are using the @mistralai/mistralai package, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript example import { Mistral } from "@mistralai/mistralai" ; const client = new Mistral ( { apiKey : MISTRAL_TOKEN , serverURL : `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral` , } ) ; await client . chat . create ( { model : "mistral-large-latest" , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" , }, ] , } ) ;

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint ( /ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/ ) to access Mistral models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify: