Mistral AI
Mistral AI ↗ helps you build quickly with Mistral's advanced AI models.
When making requests to the Mistral AI, you will need:
- AI Gateway Account ID
- AI Gateway gateway name
- Mistral AI API token
- Mistral AI model name
Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/.
Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example:
v1/chat/completions
So your final URL will come together as:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/v1/chat/completions.
If you are using the
@mistralai/mistralai package, you can set your endpoint like this:
You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (
/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Mistral models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:
Specify:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-