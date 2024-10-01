Using an Authenticated Gateway in AI Gateway adds security by requiring a valid authorization token for each request. This feature is especially useful when storing logs, as it prevents unauthorized access and protects against invalid requests that can inflate log storage usage and make it harder to find the data you need. With Authenticated Gateway enabled, only requests with the correct token are processed.

Note We recommend enabling Authenticated Gateway when opting to store logs with AI Gateway. If Authenticated Gateway is enabled but a request does not include the required cf-aig-authorization header, the request will fail. This setting ensures that only verified requests pass through the gateway. To bypass the need for the cf-aig-authorization header, make sure to disable Authenticated Gateway.

Setting up Authenticated Gateway using the Dashboard

Go to the Settings for the specific gateway you want to enable authentication for. Select Create authentication token to generate a custom token with the required Run permissions. Be sure to securely save this token, as it will not be displayed again. Include the cf-aig-authorization header with your API token in each request for this gateway. Return to the settings page and toggle on Authenticated Gateway.

Example requests with OpenAI

Terminal window curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openai/chat/completions \ --header 'cf-aig-authorization: Bearer {CF_AIG_TOKEN}' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer OPENAI_TOKEN' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{"model": "gpt-3.5-turbo", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?"}]}'

Using the OpenAI SDK:

import OpenAI from "openai" ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : process . env . OPENAI_API_KEY , baseURL : "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/account-id/gateway/openai" , defaultHeaders : { "cf-aig-token" : `Bearer {token}` , }, } ) ;

Example requests with the Vercel AI SDK

import { createOpenAI } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; const openai = createOpenAI ( { baseURL : "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/account-id/gateway/openai" , headers : { "cf-aig-token" : `Bearer {token}` , }, } ) ;

Expected behavior

The following table outlines gateway behavior based on the authentication settings and header status:

Authentication Setting Header Info Gateway State Response On Header present Authenticated gateway Request succeeds On No header Error Request fails due to missing authorization Off Header present Unauthenticated gateway Request succeeds Off No header Unauthenticated gateway Request succeeds