Cartesia ↗ provides advanced text-to-speech services with customizable voice models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cartesia

URL Structure

When making requests to Cartesia, replace https://api.cartesia.ai/v1 in the URL you are currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cartesia .

Prerequisites

When making requests to Cartesia, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Cartesia API token.

The model ID and voice ID for the Cartesia voice model you want to use.

Example

cURL