Cloudflare Docs

Cartesia

Cartesia provides advanced text-to-speech services with customizable voice models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cartesia

URL Structure

When making requests to Cartesia, replace https://api.cartesia.ai/v1 in the URL you are currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cartesia.

Prerequisites

When making requests to Cartesia, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active Cartesia API token.
  • The model ID and voice ID for the Cartesia voice model you want to use.

Example

cURL

Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cartesia/tts/bytes \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --header 'Cartesia-Version: 2024-06-10' \
  --header 'X-API-Key: {cartesia_api_token}' \
  --data '{
    "transcript": "Welcome to Cloudflare - AI Gateway!",
    "model_id": "sonic-english",
    "voice": {
        "mode": "id",
        "id": "694f9389-aac1-45b6-b726-9d9369183238"
    },
    "output_format": {
        "container": "wav",
        "encoding": "pcm_f32le",
        "sample_rate": 44100
    }
}