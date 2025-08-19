Anthropic ↗ helps build reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/anthropic

Prerequisites

When making requests to Anthropic, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Anthropic API token.

The name of the Anthropic model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/anthropic/v1/messages \ --header 'x-api-key: {anthropic_api_key}' \ --header 'anthropic-version: 2023-06-01' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "model": "claude-3-opus-20240229", "max_tokens": 1024, "messages": [ {"role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?"} ] }'

Use Anthropic SDK with JavaScript

If you are using the @anthropic-ai/sdk , you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript import Anthropic from "@anthropic-ai/sdk" ; const apiKey = env . ANTHROPIC_API_KEY ; const accountId = "{account_id}" ; const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}" ; const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ ${ accountId } / ${ gatewayId } /anthropic` ; const anthropic = new Anthropic ( { apiKey , baseURL , } ) ; const model = "claude-3-opus-20240229" ; const messages = [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] ; const maxTokens = 1024 ; const message = await anthropic . messages . create ( { model , messages , max_tokens : maxTokens , } ) ;

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint ( /ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/ ) to access Anthropic models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify: