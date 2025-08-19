 Skip to content
Anthropic

Anthropic helps build reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/anthropic

Prerequisites

When making requests to Anthropic, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active Anthropic API token.
  • The name of the Anthropic model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/anthropic/v1/messages \
 --header 'x-api-key: {anthropic_api_key}' \
 --header 'anthropic-version: 2023-06-01' \
 --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
 --data  '{
    "model": "claude-3-opus-20240229",
    "max_tokens": 1024,
    "messages": [
      {"role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?"}
    ]
  }'

Use Anthropic SDK with JavaScript

If you are using the @anthropic-ai/sdk, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript
import Anthropic from "@anthropic-ai/sdk";


const apiKey = env.ANTHROPIC_API_KEY;
const accountId = "{account_id}";
const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}";
const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/${accountId}/${gatewayId}/anthropic`;


const anthropic = new Anthropic({
  apiKey,
  baseURL,
});


const model = "claude-3-opus-20240229";
const messages = [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }];
const maxTokens = 1024;


const message = await anthropic.messages.create({
  model,
  messages,
  max_tokens: maxTokens,
});

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Anthropic models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify:

{
"model": "anthropic/{model}"
}