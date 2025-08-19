ElevenLabs ↗ offers advanced text-to-speech services, enabling high-quality voice synthesis in multiple languages.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/elevenlabs

Prerequisites

When making requests to ElevenLabs, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active ElevenLabs API token.

The model ID of the ElevenLabs voice model you want to use.

Example

cURL