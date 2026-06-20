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OpenAI Codex

OpenAI Codex is a coding agent you run in your terminal. It supports custom model providers defined in config.toml. This configuration adds a provider that points at AI Gateway's OpenAI endpoint, so Codex sends its requests through AI Gateway. AI Gateway authenticates the model provider for you through Unified Billing, so you pass a Cloudflare API token instead of an OpenAI API key.

Prerequisites

Before you start, you need:

  1. Create a Codex profile file at ~/.codex/cloudflare-aig.config.toml. The profile defines a custom model provider that points at your gateway's OpenAI endpoint and reads your Cloudflare API token from an environment variable.

    Replace <ACCOUNT_ID> and <GATEWAY_ID> with your values. You can use default for the gateway to route through your account's default gateway, or change it to another gateway slug.

    ~/.codex/cloudflare-aig.config.toml
    model_provider = "cloudflare-ai-gateway"
    model = "gpt-5.5"
    model_reasoning_effort = "medium"
    

    [model_providers.cloudflare-ai-gateway]
    name = "Cloudflare AI Gateway"
    # Run `wrangler whoami` to get your account ID, then replace <ACCOUNT_ID>.
    # Use `default` for <GATEWAY_ID> to route through your account's default gateway.
    base_url = "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<ACCOUNT_ID>/<GATEWAY_ID>/openai"
    env_key = "CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY"
    wire_api = "responses"

  2. Set your Cloudflare API token as the CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY environment variable. The following commands set it for the current session. To persist it, add it to your shell profile (for example, ~/.zshrc or ~/.bashrc).

    Replace <CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY> with your value.

    Terminal window
    # Run `wrangler auth token` to get an auth token.
    export CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY="<CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY>"

  3. Start Codex with the profile and send a prompt. Requests now route through AI Gateway.

    Terminal window
    codex --profile cloudflare-aig

To confirm traffic reaches AI Gateway, refer to Verify it works.