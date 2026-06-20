OpenAI Codex
OpenAI Codex ↗ is a coding agent you run in your terminal. It supports custom model providers ↗ defined in
config.toml. This configuration adds a provider that points at AI Gateway's OpenAI endpoint, so Codex sends its requests through AI Gateway. AI Gateway authenticates the model provider for you through Unified Billing, so you pass a Cloudflare API token instead of an OpenAI API key.
Before you start, you need:
- Your Cloudflare account ID. To find it, refer to Find your account and zone IDs.
- An AI Gateway. You can use your account's
defaultgateway or create a gateway and use its slug.
- A Cloudflare API token with
AI Gatewaypermission.
- Credits loaded on your account for third-party models.
- Codex ↗ installed and updated to the latest version.
-
Create a Codex profile ↗ file at
~/.codex/cloudflare-aig.config.toml. The profile defines a custom model provider that points at your gateway's OpenAI endpoint and reads your Cloudflare API token from an environment variable.
Replace
<ACCOUNT_ID>and
<GATEWAY_ID>with your values. You can use
defaultfor the gateway to route through your account's default gateway, or change it to another gateway slug.
-
Set your Cloudflare API token as the
CLOUDFLARE_API_KEYenvironment variable. The following commands set it for the current session. To persist it, add it to your shell profile (for example,
~/.zshrcor
~/.bashrc).
Replace
<CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY>with your value.
-
Start Codex with the profile and send a prompt. Requests now route through AI Gateway.
To confirm traffic reaches AI Gateway, refer to Verify it works.