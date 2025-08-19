Grok ↗ is a general purpose model that can be used for a variety of tasks, including generating and understanding text, code, and function calling.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok

URL structure

When making requests to Grok ↗, replace https://api.x.ai/v1 in the URL you are currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok .

Prerequisites

When making requests to Grok, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Grok API token.

The name of the Grok model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok/v1/chat/completions \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {grok_api_token}' \ --data '{ "model": "grok-beta", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

Use OpenAI SDK with JavaScript

If you are using the OpenAI SDK with JavaScript, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript import OpenAI from "openai" ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : "<api key>" , baseURL : "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok" , } ) ; const completion = await openai . chat . completions . create ( { model : "grok-beta" , messages : [ { role : "system" , content : "You are Grok, a chatbot inspired by the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." , }, { role : "user" , content : "What is the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?" , }, ] , } ) ; console . log ( completion . choices [ 0 ] . message ) ;

Use OpenAI SDK with Python

If you are using the OpenAI SDK with Python, you can set your endpoint like this:

Python import os from openai import OpenAI XAI_API_KEY = os . getenv ( "XAI_API_KEY" ) client = OpenAI ( api_key = XAI_API_KEY , base_url = "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ {account_id} / {gateway_id} /grok" , ) completion = client . chat . completions . create ( model = "grok-beta" , messages = [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : "You are Grok, a chatbot inspired by the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." }, { "role" : "user" , "content" : "What is the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?" }, ], ) print ( completion . choices [ 0 ]. message )

Use Anthropic SDK with JavaScript

If you are using the Anthropic SDK with JavaScript, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript import Anthropic from "@anthropic-ai/sdk" ; const anthropic = new Anthropic ( { apiKey : "<api key>" , baseURL : "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok" , } ) ; const msg = await anthropic . messages . create ( { model : "grok-beta" , max_tokens : 128 , system : "You are Grok, a chatbot inspired by the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?" , }, ] , } ) ; console . log ( msg ) ;

Use Anthropic SDK with Python

If you are using the Anthropic SDK with Python, you can set your endpoint like this:

Python import os from anthropic import Anthropic XAI_API_KEY = os . getenv ( "XAI_API_KEY" ) client = Anthropic ( api_key = XAI_API_KEY , base_url = "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ {account_id} / {gateway_id} /grok" , ) message = client . messages . create ( model = "grok-beta" , max_tokens = 128 , system = "You are Grok, a chatbot inspired by the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : "What is the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?" , }, ], ) print ( message . content )

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint ( /ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/ ) to access Grok models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify: