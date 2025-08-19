Grok ↗ is a general purpose model that can be used for a variety of tasks, including generating and understanding text, code, and function calling.
When making requests to Grok ↗, replace
https://api.x.ai/v1 in the URL you are currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok.
When making requests to Grok, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active Grok API token.
- The name of the Grok model you want to use.
Use OpenAI SDK with JavaScript
If you are using the OpenAI SDK with JavaScript, you can set your endpoint like this:
Use OpenAI SDK with Python
If you are using the OpenAI SDK with Python, you can set your endpoint like this:
Use Anthropic SDK with JavaScript
If you are using the Anthropic SDK with JavaScript, you can set your endpoint like this:
Use Anthropic SDK with Python
If you are using the Anthropic SDK with Python, you can set your endpoint like this:
OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint
You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (
/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Grok models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:
Specify: