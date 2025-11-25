 Skip to content
Baseten

Baseten provides infrastructure for building and deploying machine learning models at scale. Baseten offers access to various language models through a unified chat completions API.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/baseten

Prerequisites

When making requests to Baseten, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active Baseten API token.
  • The name of the Baseten model you want to use.

OpenAI-compatible chat completions API

Baseten provides an OpenAI-compatible chat completions API for supported models.

cURL

Example fetch request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/baseten/v1/chat/completions \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer {baseten_api_token}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "model": "openai/gpt-oss-120b",
    "messages": [
      {
        "role": "user",
        "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
      }
    ]
  }'

Use OpenAI SDK with JavaScript

JavaScript
import OpenAI from "openai";


const apiKey = "{baseten_api_token}";
const accountId = "{account_id}";
const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}";
const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/${accountId}/${gatewayId}/baseten`;


const openai = new OpenAI({
  apiKey,
  baseURL,
});


const model = "openai/gpt-oss-120b";
const messages = [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }];


const chatCompletion = await openai.chat.completions.create({
  model,
  messages,
});


console.log(chatCompletion);

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Baseten models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify:

{
"model": "baseten/{model}"
}

Model-specific endpoints

For models that don't use the OpenAI-compatible API, you can access them through their specific model endpoints.

cURL

Example fetch request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/baseten/model/{model_id} \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer {baseten_api_token}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "prompt": "What is Cloudflare?",
    "max_tokens": 100
  }'

Use with JavaScript

JavaScript
const accountId = "{account_id}";
const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}";
const basetenApiToken = "{baseten_api_token}";
const modelId = "{model_id}";
const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/${accountId}/${gatewayId}/baseten`;


const response = await fetch(`${baseURL}/model/${modelId}`, {
  method: "POST",
  headers: {
    "Authorization": `Bearer ${basetenApiToken}`,
    "Content-Type": "application/json",
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    prompt: "What is Cloudflare?",
    max_tokens: 100,
  }),
});


const result = await response.json();
console.log(result);