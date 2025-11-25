Baseten ↗ provides infrastructure for building and deploying machine learning models at scale. Baseten offers access to various language models through a unified chat completions API.
When making requests to Baseten, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active Baseten API token.
- The name of the Baseten model you want to use.
OpenAI-compatible chat completions API
Baseten provides an OpenAI-compatible chat completions API for supported models.
Use OpenAI SDK with JavaScript
OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint
You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (
/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Baseten models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:
Specify:
For models that don't use the OpenAI-compatible API, you can access them through their specific model endpoints.