Baseten ↗ provides infrastructure for building and deploying machine learning models at scale. Baseten offers access to various language models through a unified chat completions API.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/baseten

Prerequisites

When making requests to Baseten, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Baseten API token.

The name of the Baseten model you want to use.

OpenAI-compatible chat completions API

Baseten provides an OpenAI-compatible chat completions API for supported models.

cURL

Example fetch request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/baseten/v1/chat/completions \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {baseten_api_token}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "model": "openai/gpt-oss-120b", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

Use OpenAI SDK with JavaScript

JavaScript import OpenAI from "openai" ; const apiKey = "{baseten_api_token}" ; const accountId = "{account_id}" ; const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}" ; const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ ${ accountId } / ${ gatewayId } /baseten` ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey , baseURL , } ) ; const model = "openai/gpt-oss-120b" ; const messages = [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] ; const chatCompletion = await openai . chat . completions . create ( { model , messages , } ) ; console . log ( chatCompletion ) ;

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint ( /ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/ ) to access Baseten models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify:

{ " model " : "baseten/{model}" }

Model-specific endpoints

For models that don't use the OpenAI-compatible API, you can access them through their specific model endpoints.

cURL

Example fetch request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/baseten/model/{model_id} \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {baseten_api_token}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "prompt": "What is Cloudflare?", "max_tokens": 100 }'

Use with JavaScript