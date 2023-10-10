- Products
Changelog
2023-10-09
- Logs: Logs will now be limited to the last 24h. If you have a use case that requires more logging, please reach out to the team on Discord.
- Dashboard: Logs now refresh automatically.
- Docs: Fixed Workers AI example in docs and dash.
- Caching: Embedding requests are now cacheable. Rate limit will not apply for cached requests.
- Bugs: Identical requests to different providers are not wrongly served from cache anymore. Streaming now works as expected, including for the Universal endpoint.
- Known Issues: There’s currently a bug with costs that we are investigating.