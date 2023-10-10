Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
  Changelog

​​ 2023-10-09

  • Logs: Logs will now be limited to the last 24h. If you have a use case that requires more logging, please reach out to the team on Discord.
  • Dashboard: Logs now refresh automatically.
  • Docs: Fixed Workers AI example in docs and dash.
  • Caching: Embedding requests are now cacheable. Rate limit will not apply for cached requests.
  • Bugs: Identical requests to different providers are not wrongly served from cache anymore. Streaming now works as expected, including for the Universal endpoint.
  • Known Issues: There’s currently a bug with costs that we are investigating.