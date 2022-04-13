Content Security Policies (CSPs) and Cloudflare

A Content Security Policy (CSP) is an added layer of security that helps detect and mitigate certain types of attacks, including:

Content/code injection

Cross-site scripting (XSS)

Embedding malicious resources

Malicious iframes (clickjacking)

To learn more about configuring a CSP in general, refer to the Mozilla documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Using a CSP with Cloudflare

Cloudflare’s CDN is compatible with CSP.

Cloudflare does not:

Modify CSP headers from the origin web server.

Require changes to acceptable sources for first or third-party content.

Modify URLs (besides adding the /cdn-cgi/ endpoint ).

). Interfere with locations specified in your CSP.

​​ Product requirements

To use certain Cloudflare features, however, you may need to update the headers in your CSP: