Content Security Policies (CSPs) and Cloudflare
A Content Security Policy (CSP) is an added layer of security that helps detect and mitigate certain types of attacks, including:
- Content/code injection
- Cross-site scripting (XSS)
- Embedding malicious resources
- Malicious iframes (clickjacking)
To learn more about configuring a CSP in general, refer to the Mozilla documentation.
Using a CSP with Cloudflare
Cloudflare’s CDN is compatible with CSP.
Cloudflare does not:
- Modify CSP headers from the origin web server.
- Require changes to acceptable sources for first or third-party content.
- Modify URLs (besides adding the
/cdn-cgi/endpoint ).
- Interfere with locations specified in your CSP.
Product requirements
To use certain Cloudflare features, however, you may need to update the headers in your CSP:
|Feature(s)
|Updated headers
|Rocket Loader, Mirage
script-src 'self' ajax.cloudflare.com;
|Cloudflare Apps, Scrape Shield
script-src 'self' 'unsafe-inline'
|Web Analytics
script-src static.cloudflareinsights.com; connect-src cloudflareinsights.com
|Bot products
|Refer to JavaScript detections and CSPs .
|Page Shield
|Refer to Page Shield CSP Header format .
|Zaraz
|No updates required ( details).