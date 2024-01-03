Content Security Policy
The HTTP Content-Security-Policy response header allows website administrators to control resources the user agent is allowed to load for a given page.
We recommend using the nonce-based approach documented with CSP3. Make sure to include your nonce in the
api.js script tag and we will handle the rest. Cloudflare Turnstile works with strict-dynamic.
Alternatively, add the following values to your CSP header:
- script-src:
https://challenges.cloudflare.com
- frame-src:
https://challenges.cloudflare.com
We recommend validating your CSP with Google’s CSP Evaluator.
Pre-Clearance support
If you are using Turnstile in pre-clearance mode, Turnstile sets the
cf_clearance cookie by doing a fetch request to a special endpoint in
/cdn-cgi/ of your domain.
For this request to succeed, your
connect-src directive must include
'self'.