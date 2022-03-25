CSP HTTP header format

The format of the Content Security Policy (CSP) report-only HTTP header added by Page Shield is the following:

content-security-policy-report-only: script-src 'none'; report-uri https://csp-reporting.cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/script_monitor/report?<QUERY_STRING>

If you configured the reporting endpoint to use the same hostname, the HTTP header will have the following format:

content-security-policy-report-only: script-src 'none'; report-uri <YOUR_HOSTNAME>/cdn-cgi/script_monitor/report?<QUERY_STRING>