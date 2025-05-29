Login and account issues
If you forget the email address associated with your account, contact your Customer Success Manager.
If you forget the email address associated with your application:
- Go to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select Forgot your email?.
- Enter your domain name.
- Cloudflare will send an email to the email address associated with your domain name. If you do not receive an email within 20 minutes, check your spam folder. The message will be sent from
no-reply@cloudflare.comor
noreply@notify.cloudflare.com.
If you still cannot access the email address associated with your Cloudflare account, you may need to move your domain to another account.
Cloudflare requires these steps to prevent account hijacking.
If you forget your account password:
- Go to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select Forgot your password?.
- Enter your email address.
- Cloudflare will send an email to your email address to reset your password. If you do not receive it within 20 minutes, check your spam folder. The message will be sent from
no-reply@cloudflare.comor
noreply@notify.cloudflare.com.
- Select the password reset link in the email. This link will expire after two hours.
Refer to Verify email address.
Refer to Change password or email address.
If you observe suspicious activity within your Cloudflare account, secure your account using these steps.
You have several sign-in options for the Cloudflare dashboard ↗:
- Email and password: Enter your email address and password to log in.
- Single sign on (SSO): Enter your email address (so long as your admin has configured SSO as a sign in option).
- Sign in with Apple:
- Same Cloudflare account email as Apple ID: You can either sign in with your email and password or sign in with Apple.
- Different Cloudflare account email as Apple ID: Will create a new Cloudflare account if you sign in with Apple. If you want to log into an existing account, change your email address to match the one used for your Apple ID.
