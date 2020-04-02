Deprecations

Deprecation date: July 1, 2023

Back in 2016, Cloudflare introduced support for ChaCha20-Poly1305 cipher suites for TLS 1.2. At the time, we introduced two variants of these new suites, the "standard" suites as defined by the IETF RFC 7905, and "draft" suites that followed an earlier draft of said specification. The draft suites were added for compatibility with some older Android devices that at the time did not yet support the proper ChaCha20-Poly1305 standard versions. This was in 2016, and in the meantime the standard ChaCha20-Poly1305 cipher suites have gained much wider adoption, to the point were traffic using the old suites has dropped significantly. Due to the current low usage and the non-standard nature of these cipher suites, we are now deprecating their support on the Cloudflare network.

This should not affect customer zones in any way, as clients that might currently use these cipher suites will be able to fallback to different ones. In addition, unlike the standard variants, these legacy cipher suites are not exposed directly through our API (e.g. through the TLS cipher suites preferences endpoint), and their deprecation will not affect customer configurations in any way.

As of July 1st, 2023, the ChaCha20-Poly1305 ciphers have been deprecated and are deemed End of Life by Cloudflare. If you have clients that currently rely on these ciphers, it is strongly recommended to upgrade them to newer, more secure ciphers. Be aware that these deprecated ciphers will be completely removed in the first quarter of 2024, and requests using them will start to fail. Take proactive measures to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the security of your systems.