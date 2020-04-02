 Skip to content
Deprecations

Unless otherwise noted, all dates refer to the release date of the change.


2025-06-15

API deprecations

Deprecation date: June 15, 2025

The Firewall Rules API and the Filters API are deprecated, since Firewall Rules was deprecated in favor of WAF custom rules. Refer to Firewall Rules to WAF custom rules migration for more information about this change.

Deprecated APIs:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/firewall/rules
  • POST /zones/:zone_id/firewall/rules
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/firewall/rules
  • PUT /zones/:zone_id/firewall/rules
  • DELETE /zones/:zone_id/firewall/rules
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/firewall/rules/:rule_id
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/firewall/rules/:rule_id
  • PUT /zones/:zone_id/firewall/rules/:rule_id
  • DELETE /zones/:zone_id/firewall/rules/:rule_id
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/filters
  • POST /zones/:zone_id/filters
  • PUT /zones/:zone_id/filters
  • DELETE /zones/:zone_id/filters
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/filters/:filter_id
  • PUT /zones/:zone_id/filters/:filter_id
  • DELETE /zones/:zone_id/filters/:filter_id

Replacement: WAF custom rules

API deprecations

Deprecation date: June 15, 2025

The APIs for managing WAF managed rules (previous version) — namely for managing packages, rule groups, rules, and overrides — are deprecated in favor of WAF Managed Rules. Refer to WAF Managed Rules migration for more information about this change.

Deprecated APIs:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/packages
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/packages/:package_id
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/packages/:package_id
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/packages/:package_id/groups
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/packages/:package_id/groups/:group_id
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/packages/:package_id/groups/:group_id
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/packages/:package_id/rules
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/packages/:package_id/rules/:rule_id
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/packages/:package_id/rules/:rule_id
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/overrides
  • POST /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/overrides
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/overrides/:override_id
  • PUT /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/overrides/:override_id
  • DELETE /zones/:zone_id/firewall/waf/overrides/:override_id

Replacement: WAF Managed Rules (new version)

API deprecations

Deprecation date: June 15, 2025

The Rate Limiting API is deprecated, since the previous version of rate limiting rules was deprecated in favor of the new rate limiting rules based on the Ruleset Engine. Refer to Rate limiting (previous version) deprecation notice for more information about this change.

Deprecated API:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/rate_limits
  • POST /zones/:zone_id/rate_limits
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/rate_limits/:rate_limit_id
  • PUT /zones/:zone_id/rate_limits/:rate_limit_id
  • DELETE /zones/:zone_id/rate_limits/:rate_limit_id

Replacement: Rate limiting rules (new version)

2025-03-21

API deprecations

Deprecation date: March 21, 2025

The Zone Settings API endpoints for managing zone-level CNAME flattening are deprecated. Instead, use the Show DNS Settings and Update DNS Settings endpoints to manage this setting.

Changes via the old endpoints will be reflected in the new ones, and vice versa, so there is no need to migrate existing zones. However, future API calls must use DNS Settings instead of the Zone Settings endpoints.

Note that, with the deprecated zone setting, values "off" and "apex" have the same behavior. These are represented as {"flatten_all_cnames": false} in the new API. The zone setting "on" corresponds to {"flatten_all_cnames": true} in the new API.

Affected APIs:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/settings
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/settings

Deprecated APIs:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/settings/cname_flattening
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/settings/cname_flattening

2025-03-14

API deprecations

Deprecation date: March 14, 2025

The fields "default_nameservers" and "use_account_custom_ns_by_default" within the "settings" object of accounts are deprecated. Instead, use the Show DNS Settings and Update DNS Settings endpoints to manage this setting. This setting is available in the new API as .zone_defaults.nameservers.type, with allowed values "cloudflare.standard", "cloudflare.standard.random", "custom.account" and "custom.tenant".

Changes via the old endpoints will be reflected in the new ones, and vice versa, so there is no need to migrate existing zones. However, future API calls must use DNS Settings instead of the Accounts endpoints.

Affected APIs:

  • GET /accounts
  • POST /accounts
  • GET /accounts/:account_id
  • PUT /accounts/:account_id

2025-02-21

API deprecations

Deprecation date: February 21, 2025

The following URL parameters for filtering DNS records are deprecated:

  • name=contains:value
    Instead, use the supported name.contains=value syntax.
  • name=starts_with:value
    Instead, use the supported name.startswith=value syntax.
  • name=ends_with:value
    Instead, use the supported name.endswith=value syntax.
  • name=one,two,three (searching for one of multiple possible names, separated by commas)
    Instead, make multiple requests, one for each possible name. Alternatively, if only querying the name field, the ?match=any&name=one&name=two&name=three syntax can be used instead. This syntax has an extended deprecation date of May 23, 2025.
  • content=contains:value
    Instead, use the supported content.contains=value syntax.
  • content=starts_with:value
    Instead, use the supported content.startswith=value syntax.
  • content=ends_with:value
    Instead, use the supported content.endswith=value syntax.
  • content=one,two,three (searching for one of multiple possible contents, separated by commas)
    Instead, make multiple requests, one for each possible content. Alternatively, if only querying the content field, the ?match=any&content=one&content=two&content=three syntax can be used instead. This syntax has an extended deprecation date of May 23, 2025.
  • type=contains:value
    Searching for substrings of a type name will no longer be supported. Instead, please search for an exact type name, such as type=CNAME. If the input value is a free-text search from a human user, consider using the search parameter instead.

None of the parameters being deprecated were ever officially supported per our API documentation.

Affected APIs:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/dns_records

2024-11-30

API deprecations

Deprecation date: November 30, 2024

Currently, each individual DNS record returned by the API contains information about the zone it is on, specifically the zone ID and name.

{
  "result": [
    {
      // ...
      "zone_id": "ab922473c42f4e50819d7c1c9b81b16b",
      "zone_name": "example.com"
    }
  ],
  // ...
}

This information is redundant because both affected API routes are already within the zone scope. In particular, the zone ID will already be known to any user of these routes because it appears in the URL. The zone name can be retrieved by making a GET request to /zones/:zone_id if it is necessary.

After November 30th, 2024, Cloudflare will stop including the zone_id and zone_name fields on individual DNS records in API responses. These fields are currently ignored when sent to the API as part of a request body, so no changes to request bodies are required.

Modified API:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/dns_records
  • POST /zones/:zone_id/dns_records
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/dns_records/:dns_record_id
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/dns_records/:dns_record_id
  • PUT /zones/:zone_id/dns_records/:dns_record_id

2024-10-01

API deprecations

Deprecation date: October 1, 2024

Cloudflare is making a minor change to the representation of certain errors when creating DNS records. Currently, when the DNS record to be created is invalid, an error similar to the following may be returned:

{
  "result": null,
  "success": false,
  "errors": [
    {
      "code": 1004,
      "message": "DNS Validation Error",
      "error_chain": [
        {
          "code": 9999,
          "message": "This is an example."
        }
      ]
    }
  ],
  "messages": []
}

After October 1st, 2024, the error_chain will be omitted, returning the root cause directly without wrapping it in another "DNS Validation Error" error:

{
  "result": null,
  "success": false,
  "errors": [
    {
      "code": 9999,
      "message": "This is an example."
    }
  ],
  "messages": []
}

2024-09-13

API deprecations

Deprecation date: September 13, 2024

The dedicated endpoints for DNS settings use_apex_ns and secondary_overrides are being deprecated.

Instead, use the Show DNS Settings and Update DNS Settings endpoints to manage these settings.

  • Instead of the .../use_apex_ns endpoint, use the multi_provider field.
  • Instead of the .../secondary_overrides endpoint, use the secondary_overrides field.

Deprecated APIs:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/dns_settings/use_apex_ns
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/dns_settings/use_apex_ns
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/dns_settings/secondary_overrides
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/dns_settings/secondary_overrides

2024-08-15

API deprecations

Deprecation date: August 15, 2024

The Brotli setting and its API endpoints are deprecated. Brotli compression is available for all non-Enterprise zones, and it will be extended to Enterprise zones in the coming year.

Deprecated APIs:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/settings/brotli
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/settings/brotli

Enterprise customers can override Cloudflare's default compression behavior using Compression Rules.

2024-08-05

API deprecations

Deprecation date: August 5, 2024

The Auto Minify API endpoints are deprecated since the Auto Minify feature was deprecated.

Deprecated APIs:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/settings/minify
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/settings/minify

2024-07-14

API deprecations

Deprecation date: July 14, 2024

The "locked" field of DNS records in API responses is unused and has been guaranteed to always be false for more than a year. This deprecation means that the field will be omitted from API responses entirely. If received from a client, the field will continue to be ignored, just as it is today.

Modified API:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/dns_records
  • POST /zones/:zone_id/dns_records
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/dns_records/:dns_record_id
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/dns_records/:dns_record_id
  • PUT /zones/:zone_id/dns_records/:dns_record_id

2024-06-30

API deprecations

Deprecation date: June 30, 2024

This endpoint and its related APIs are deprecated in favor of Single Redirects. Refer to Perform mobile redirects to migrate Mobile Redirect to Redirect Rules.

Deprecated API:

  • GET /zones/:zone_identifier/settings/mobile_redirect
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_identifier/settings/mobile_redirect

Replacement: Single Redirects

2024-06-14

API deprecations

Deprecation date: June 14, 2024

The Server-side Excludes feature and its API endpoints are deprecated.

Deprecated APIs:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/settings/server_side_exclude
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/settings/server_side_exclude

2024-05-31

API deprecations

Deprecation date: May 31, 2024

The name of an SRV record normally consists of three parts: the service (e.g., _xmpp), the protocol (e.g., _tcp), and the base name (example.com).

The complete name would then be, e.g., _xmpp._tcp.example.com.

When interacting with DNS records through the API, SRV records contain both a full name as well as a data map containing the individual components of the name:

{
  "name": "_xmpp._tcp.example.com",
  "data": {
    "service": "_xmpp",
    "proto": "_tcp",
    "name": "example.com",
    ...
  },
  ...
}

We are deprecating the service, proto and name fields within the data map in favor of the name field outside the data map, which is the same name field that's used by all other record types.

Before the end of life date, please ensure that:

  • when reading SRV records, you use only the name outside of the data map and ignore service, proto and name within the data map if they exist; and
  • when writing SRV records, you set the name outside of the data map and do not set service, proto or name within the data map.

After the end of life date, the API will stop producing the service, proto and name data fields, and if any of them are received from a client, an error will be returned.

This deprecation does not affect other SRV data fields not mentioned above (priority, weight, port, target) or data fields for any other record type other than SRV.

Modified API:

  • GET /zones/:zone_id/dns_records
  • POST /zones/:zone_id/dns_records
  • GET /zones/:zone_id/dns_records/:dns_record_id
  • PATCH /zones/:zone_id/dns_records/:dns_record_id
  • PUT /zones/:zone_id/dns_records/:dns_record_id

2024-03-31

API deprecations

Deprecation date: March 31, 2024

In 2017, Cloudflare announced support for Privacy Pass, a recent protocol to let users prove their identity across multiple sites anonymously without enabling tracking. The initial use case was to provide untraceable tokens to sites to vouch for users who might otherwise have been presented with a CAPTCHA challenge. In the time since this release, Privacy Pass has evolved both at the IETF and within Cloudflare. The version announced in 2017 is now considered legacy, and these legacy Privacy Pass tokens are no longer supported as an alternative to Cloudflare challenges. As has been discussed on our blog The end road for CAPTCHA, Cloudflare uses a variety of signals to infer if incoming traffic is likely automated. The (legacy) Privacy Pass zone setting is no longer meaningful to Cloudflare customers as Cloudflare now operates CAPTCHA free, and supports the latest Privacy Pass draft.

In September 2023, support for legacy Privacy Pass tokens as an alternative to Cloudflare Managed Challenge was removed. By the end of March 2024, the current public-facing API will be removed as well.

Deprecated API:

  • GET zones/:zone_identifier/settings/privacy_pass
  • POST zones/:zone_identifier/settings/privacy_pass

2024-02-04

API deprecations

Deprecation date: February 4, 2024

This endpoint and its related APIs are deprecated in favor of the Cloudflare Tunnels equivalent APIs.

Deprecated API:

  • GET accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels
  • POST accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels
  • GET accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels/:tunnel_id
  • DELETE accounts/:account_identifier/tunnels/:tunnel_id

Replacement: Cloudflare Tunnel API

2023-07-01

API deprecations

Deprecation date: July 1, 2023

Back in 2016, Cloudflare introduced support for ChaCha20-Poly1305 cipher suites for TLS 1.2. At the time, we introduced two variants of these new suites, the "standard" suites as defined by the IETF RFC 7905, and "draft" suites that followed an earlier draft of said specification. The draft suites were added for compatibility with some older Android devices that at the time did not yet support the proper ChaCha20-Poly1305 standard versions. This was in 2016, and in the meantime the standard ChaCha20-Poly1305 cipher suites have gained much wider adoption, to the point were traffic using the old suites has dropped significantly. Due to the current low usage and the non-standard nature of these cipher suites, we are now deprecating their support on the Cloudflare network.

This should not affect customer zones in any way, as clients that might currently use these cipher suites will be able to fallback to different ones. In addition, unlike the standard variants, these legacy cipher suites are not exposed directly through our API (e.g. through the TLS cipher suites preferences endpoint), and their deprecation will not affect customer configurations in any way.

As of July 1st, 2023, the ChaCha20-Poly1305 ciphers have been deprecated and are deemed End of Life by Cloudflare. If you have clients that currently rely on these ciphers, it is strongly recommended to upgrade them to newer, more secure ciphers. Be aware that these deprecated ciphers will be completely removed in the first quarter of 2024, and requests using them will start to fail. Take proactive measures to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the security of your systems.

API deprecations

Deprecation date: July 1, 2023

Previously, RFC 2616 allowed the use of Transfer-Encoding and Content-Length HTTP headers in the same request. RFC 7230 supersedes RFC 2616 and prohibits the use of Transfer-Encoding and Content-Length headers in the same request because they can cause HTTP request smuggling vulnerabilities.

Starting on July 1st, 2023, Cloudflare will decline requests with both Transfer-Encoding and Content-Length HTTP headers.

2023-06-06

API deprecations

Deprecation date: June 6, 2023

There is no API replacement for these endpoints. As an alternative, please log in to your Cloudflare account to view your:

Deprecated API:

  • GET accounts/{account_identifier}/billing/profile
  • GET user/billing/profile
  • GET user/billing/history

2023-04-03

API deprecations

Deprecation date: April 3, 2023

This field is deprecated and has been moved to Cloudflare centralized notification service.

notification_email is the email address to send health status notifications to. This can be an individual mailbox or a mailing list. Multiple emails can be supplied as a comma delimited list.

2023-03-19

API deprecations

Deprecation date: March 19, 2023

This endpoint is deprecated in favor of using a specialized Access Application App Type API.

Deprecated API:

  • GET accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks
  • GET accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid
  • POST accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid
  • PUT accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid
  • DELETE accounts/:identifier/access/bookmarks/:uuid

Replacement: Access applications app type API

2022-10-11

API deprecations

Deprecation date: October 11, 2022

Replace script_monitor in Page Shield API routes with page_shield.

2022-07-01

API deprecations

Deprecation date: July 1, 2022

This endpoint is deprecated in favor of using v2, which allows you to control metadata, define an access policy, and get the image ID.

Deprecated API: POST accounts/:account_identifier/images/v1/direct_upload

Replacement: POST accounts/:account_identifier/images/v2/direct_upload

2021-03-01

API deprecations

Deprecation date: March 1, 2021

This API is deprecated in favor of the GraphQL Analytics API, which provides equivalent data and more features, including the ability to select only the metrics that you need. For more information, refer to the Zone analytics to GraphQL analytics migration guide.

Deprecated API:

  • GET zones/:zone_identifier/analytics/dashboard
  • GET zones/:zone_identifier/analytics/colos

Replacement: GraphQL Analytics API

2020-04-02

API deprecations

Deprecation date: April 2, 2020

This endpoint and its related APIs are deprecated in favor of the /accounts equivalent API, which has a broader range of features and is backwards compatible with the /organizations API.

Deprecated API:

  • GET organizations/:identifier
  • PATCH organizations/:identifier
  • GET organizations/:organization_identifier/invites
  • POST organizations/:organization_identifier/invites
  • GET organizations/:organization_identifier/invites/:identifier
  • PATCH organizations/:organization_identifier/invites/:identifier
  • DELETE organizations/:organization_identifier/invites/:identifier
  • GET organizations/:organization_identifier/members
  • GET organizations/:organization_identifier/members/:identifier
  • PATCH organizations/:organization_identifier/members/:identifier
  • DELETE organizations/:organization_identifier/members/:identifier
  • GET organizations/:organization_identifier/roles
  • GET organizations/:organization_identifier/roles/:identifier
  • GET organizations/:organization_identifier/audit_logs
  • GET organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns
  • POST organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns
  • GET organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier
  • PATCH organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier
  • DELETE organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier
  • GET organizations/:organization_identifier/railguns/:identifier/zones

Replacement: Accounts API

