Simplified Worker Deployments with our SDKs

We've simplified the programmatic deployment of Workers via our Cloudflare SDKs. This update abstracts away the low-level complexities of the multipart/form-data upload process, allowing you to focus on your code while we handle the deployment mechanics.

This new interface is available in:

For complete examples, see our guide on programmatic Worker deployments.

The Old way: Manual API calls

Previously, deploying a Worker programmatically required manually constructing a multipart/form-data HTTP request, packaging your code and a separate metadata.json file. This was more complicated and verbose, and prone to formatting errors.

For example, here's how you would upload a Worker script previously with cURL:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/workers/scripts/my-hello-world-script \ -X PUT \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \ -F 'metadata={ "main_module": "my-hello-world-script.mjs", "bindings": [ { "type": "plain_text", "name": "MESSAGE", "text": "Hello World!" } ], "compatibility_date": "$today" };type=application/json' \ -F 'my-hello-world-script.mjs=@-;filename=my-hello-world-script.mjs;type=application/javascript+module' << EOF export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response(env.MESSAGE, { status: 200 }); } }; EOF

After: SDK interface

With the new SDK interface, you can now define your entire Worker configuration using a single, structured object.

This approach allows you to specify metadata like main_module , bindings , and compatibility_date as clearer properties directly alongside your script content. Our SDK takes this logical object and automatically constructs the complex multipart/form-data API request behind the scenes.

Here's how you can now programmatically deploy a Worker via the cloudflare-typescript SDK ↗

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; import { toFile } from "cloudflare/index" ; // ... client setup, script content, etc. const script = await client . workers . scripts . update ( scriptName , { account_id : accountID , metadata : { main_module : scriptFileName , bindings : [] , }, files : { [ scriptFileName ] : await toFile ( Buffer . from ( scriptContent ) , scriptFileName , { type : "application/javascript+module" , } ) , }, } ) ; TypeScript import Cloudflare from 'cloudflare' ; import { toFile } from 'cloudflare/index' ; // ... client setup, script content, etc. const script = await client . workers . scripts . update ( scriptName , { account_id : accountID , metadata : { main_module : scriptFileName , bindings : [] , }, files : { [ scriptFileName ] : await toFile ( Buffer . from ( scriptContent ) , scriptFileName , { type : 'application/javascript+module' , } ) , }, } ) ;

View the complete example here: https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-typescript/blob/main/examples/workers/script-upload.ts ↗

Terraform provider improvements

We've also made several fixes and enhancements to the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗:

Fixed the cloudflare_workers_script ↗ resource in Terraform, which previously was producing a diff even when there were no changes. Now, your terraform plan outputs will be cleaner and more reliable.

resource in Terraform, which previously was producing a diff even when there were no changes. Now, your outputs will be cleaner and more reliable. Fixed the cloudflare_workers_for_platforms_dispatch_namespace ↗ , where the provider would attempt to recreate the namespace on a terraform apply . The resource now correctly reads its remote state, ensuring stability for production environments and CI/CD workflows.

, where the provider would attempt to recreate the namespace on a . The resource now correctly reads its remote state, ensuring stability for production environments and CI/CD workflows. The cloudflare_workers_route ↗ resource now allows for the script property to be empty, null, or omitted to indicate that pattern should be negated for all scripts (see routes docs). You can now reserve a pattern or temporarily disable a Worker on a route without deleting the route definition itself.

resource now allows for the property to be empty, null, or omitted to indicate that pattern should be negated for all scripts (see routes docs). You can now reserve a pattern or temporarily disable a Worker on a route without deleting the route definition itself. Using primary_location_hint in the cloudflare_d1_database ↗ resource will no longer always try to recreate. You can now safely change the location hint for a D1 database without causing a destructive operation.

API improvements

We've also properly documented the Workers Script And Version Settings in our public OpenAPI spec and SDKs.