Automate Worker deployments with a simplified SDK and more reliable Terraform provider
We've simplified the programmatic deployment of Workers via our Cloudflare SDKs. This update abstracts away the low-level complexities of the
multipart/form-dataupload process, allowing you to focus on your code while we handle the deployment mechanics.
This new interface is available in:
- cloudflare-typescript ↗ (4.4.1)
- cloudflare-python ↗ (4.3.1)
For complete examples, see our guide on programmatic Worker deployments.
Previously, deploying a Worker programmatically required manually constructing a
multipart/form-dataHTTP request, packaging your code and a separate
metadata.jsonfile. This was more complicated and verbose, and prone to formatting errors.
For example, here's how you would upload a Worker script previously with cURL:
With the new SDK interface, you can now define your entire Worker configuration using a single, structured object.
This approach allows you to specify metadata like
main_module,
bindings, and
compatibility_dateas clearer properties directly alongside your script content. Our SDK takes this logical object and automatically constructs the complex multipart/form-data API request behind the scenes.
Here's how you can now programmatically deploy a Worker via the
cloudflare-typescriptSDK ↗
View the complete example here: https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-typescript/blob/main/examples/workers/script-upload.ts ↗
We've also made several fixes and enhancements to the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗:
- Fixed the
cloudflare_workers_script↗ resource in Terraform, which previously was producing a diff even when there were no changes. Now, your
terraform planoutputs will be cleaner and more reliable.
- Fixed the
cloudflare_workers_for_platforms_dispatch_namespace↗, where the provider would attempt to recreate the namespace on a
terraform apply. The resource now correctly reads its remote state, ensuring stability for production environments and CI/CD workflows.
- The
cloudflare_workers_route↗ resource now allows for the
scriptproperty to be empty, null, or omitted to indicate that pattern should be negated for all scripts (see routes docs). You can now reserve a pattern or temporarily disable a Worker on a route without deleting the route definition itself.
- Using
primary_location_hintin the
cloudflare_d1_database↗ resource will no longer always try to recreate. You can now safely change the location hint for a D1 database without causing a destructive operation.
We've also properly documented the Workers Script And Version Settings in our public OpenAPI spec and SDKs.
Users using Cloudflare's REST API to query their D1 database can see lower end-to-end request latency now that D1 authentication is performed at the closest Cloudflare network data center that received the request. Previously, authentication required D1 REST API requests to proxy to Cloudflare's core, centralized data centers, which added network round trips and latency.
Latency improvements range from 50-500 ms depending on request location and database location and only apply to the REST API. REST API requests and databases outside the United States see a bigger benefit since Cloudflare's primary core data centers reside in the United States.
D1 query endpoints like
/queryand
/rawhave the most noticeable improvements since they no longer access Cloudflare's core data centers. D1 control plane endpoints such as those to create and delete databases see smaller improvements, since they still require access to Cloudflare's core data centers for other control plane metadata.
You can now create Durable Objects using Python Workers. A Durable Object is a special kind of Cloudflare Worker which uniquely combines compute with storage, enabling stateful long-running applications which run close to your users. For more info see here.
You can define a Durable Object in Python in a similar way to JavaScript:
Define the Durable Object in your Wrangler configuration file:
Then define the storage backend for your Durable Object:
Then test your new Durable Object locally by running
wrangler dev:
Consult the Durable Objects documentation for more details.
Hyperdrive has been approved for FedRAMP Authorization and is now available in the FedRAMP Marketplace ↗.
FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides standardized assessment and authorization for cloud products and services. As a result of this product update, Hyperdrive has been approved as an authorized service to be used by U.S. federal agencies at the Moderate Impact level.
For detailed information regarding FedRAMP and its implications, please refer to the official FedRAMP documentation for Cloudflare ↗.
You can now publish messages to Cloudflare Queues directly via HTTP from any service or programming language that supports sending HTTP requests. Previously, publishing to queues was only possible from within Cloudflare Workers. You can already consume from queues via Workers or HTTP pull consumers, and now publishing is just as flexible.
Publishing via HTTP requires a Cloudflare API token with
Queues Editpermissions for authentication. Here's a simple example:
You can also use our SDKs for TypeScript, Python, and Go.
To get started with HTTP publishing, check out our step-by-step example and the full API documentation in our API reference.
We're excited to announce several improvements to the Cloudflare R2 dashboard experience that make managing your object storage easier and more intuitive:
We've redesigned the bucket settings page, giving you a centralized location to manage all your bucket configurations in one place.
- Deeplink support for prefix directories: Navigate through your bucket hierarchy without losing your state. Your browser's back button now works as expected, and you can share direct links to specific prefix directories with teammates.
- Objects as clickable links: Objects are now proper links that you can copy or
CMD + Clickto open in a new tab.
- Renamed "r2.dev domain" to "Public Development URL" for better clarity when exposing bucket contents for non-production workloads.
- Public Access status now clearly displays "Enabled" when your bucket is exposed to the internet (via Public Development URL or Custom Domains).
We've also made numerous other usability improvements across the board to make your R2 experience smoother and more productive.
Queues pull consumers can now pull and acknowledge up to 5,000 messages / second per queue. Previously, pull consumers were rate limited to 1,200 requests / 5 minutes, aggregated across all queues.
Pull consumers allow you to consume messages over HTTP from any environment—including outside of Cloudflare Workers. They’re also useful when you need fine-grained control over how quickly messages are consumed.
To setup a new queue with a pull based consumer using Wrangler, run:
You can also configure a pull consumer using the REST API or the Queues dashboard.
Once configured, you can pull messages from the queue using any HTTP client. You'll need a Cloudflare API Token with
queues_readand
queues_writepermissions. For example:
To learn more about how to acknowledge messages, pull batches at once, and setup multiple consumers, refer to the pull consumer documentation.
As always, Queues doesn't charge for data egress. Pull operations continue to be billed at the existing rate, of $0.40 / million operations. The increased limits are available now, on all new and existing queues. If you're new to Queues, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.
You can now retrieve up to 100 keys in a single bulk read request made to Workers KV using the binding.
This makes it easier to request multiple KV pairs within a single Worker invocation. Retrieving many key-value pairs using the bulk read operation is more performant than making individual requests since bulk read operations are not affected by Workers simultaneous connection limits.
Consult the Workers KV Read key-value pairs API for full details on Workers KV's new bulk reads support.
D1 read replication is available in public beta to help lower average latency and increase overall throughput for read-heavy applications like e-commerce websites or content management tools.
Workers can leverage read-only database copies, called read replicas, by using D1 Sessions API. A session encapsulates all the queries from one logical session for your application. For example, a session may correspond to all queries coming from a particular web browser session. With Sessions API, D1 queries in a session are guaranteed to be sequentially consistent to avoid data consistency pitfalls. D1 bookmarks can be used from a previous session to ensure logical consistency between sessions.
Read replicas are automatically created by Cloudflare (currently one in each supported D1 region), are active/inactive based on query traffic, and are transparently routed to by Cloudflare at no additional cost.
To checkout D1 read replication, deploy the following Worker code using Sessions API, which will prompt you to create a D1 database and enable read replication on said database.
To learn more about how read replication was implemented, go to our blog post ↗.
Cloudflare Pipelines is now available in beta, to all users with a Workers Paid plan.
Pipelines let you ingest high volumes of real time data, without managing the underlying infrastructure. A single pipeline can ingest up to 100 MB of data per second, via HTTP or from a Worker. Ingested data is automatically batched, written to output files, and delivered to an R2 bucket in your account. You can use Pipelines to build a data lake of clickstream data, or to store events from a Worker.
Create your first pipeline with a single command:
Head over to our getting started guide for an in-depth tutorial to building with Pipelines.
Today, we're launching R2 Data Catalog in open beta, a managed Apache Iceberg catalog built directly into your Cloudflare R2 bucket.
If you're not already familiar with it, Apache Iceberg ↗ is an open table format designed to handle large-scale analytics datasets stored in object storage, offering ACID transactions and schema evolution. R2 Data Catalog exposes a standard Iceberg REST catalog interface, so you can connect engines like Spark, Snowflake, and PyIceberg to start querying your tables using the tools you already know.
To enable a data catalog on your R2 bucket, find R2 Data Catalog in your buckets settings in the dashboard, or run:
And that's it. You'll get a catalog URI and warehouse you can plug into your favorite Iceberg engines.
Visit our getting started guide for step-by-step instructions on enabling R2 Data Catalog, creating tables, and running your first queries.
Hyperdrive now supports more SSL/TLS security options for your database connections:
- Configure Hyperdrive to verify server certificates with
verify-caor
verify-fullSSL modes and protect against man-in-the-middle attacks
- Configure Hyperdrive to provide client certificates to the database server to authenticate itself (mTLS) for stronger security beyond username and password
Use the new
wrangler certcommands to create certificate authority (CA) certificate bundles or client certificate pairs:
Then create a Hyperdrive configuration with the certificates and desired SSL mode:
Learn more about configuring SSL/TLS certificates for Hyperdrive to enhance your database security posture.
- Configure Hyperdrive to verify server certificates with
Hyperdrive is now available on the Free plan of Cloudflare Workers, enabling you to build Workers that connect to PostgreSQL or MySQL databases without compromise.
Low-latency access to SQL databases is critical to building full-stack Workers applications. We want you to be able to build on fast, global apps on Workers, regardless of the tools you use. So we made Hyperdrive available for all, to make it easier to build Workers that connect to PostgreSQL and MySQL.
If you want to learn more about how Hyperdrive works, read the deep dive ↗ on how Hyperdrive can make your database queries up to 4x faster.
Visit the docs to get started with Hyperdrive for PostgreSQL or MySQL.
Hyperdrive now supports connecting to MySQL and MySQL-compatible databases, including Amazon RDS and Aurora MySQL, Google Cloud SQL for MySQL, Azure Database for MySQL, PlanetScale and MariaDB.
Hyperdrive makes your regional, MySQL databases fast when connecting from Cloudflare Workers. It eliminates unnecessary network roundtrips during connection setup, pools database connections globally, and can cache query results to provide the fastest possible response times.
Best of all, you can connect using your existing drivers, ORMs, and query builders with Hyperdrive's secure credentials, no code changes required.
Learn more about how Hyperdrive works and get started building Workers that connect to MySQL with Hyperdrive.
AutoRAG is now in open beta, making it easy for you to build fully-managed retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines without managing infrastructure. Just upload your docs to R2, and AutoRAG handles the rest: embeddings, indexing, retrieval, and response generation via API.
With AutoRAG, you can:
- Customize your pipeline: Choose from Workers AI models, configure chunking strategies, edit system prompts, and more.
- Instant setup: AutoRAG provisions everything you need from Vectorize, AI gateway, to pipeline logic for you, so you can go from zero to a working RAG pipeline in seconds.
- Keep your index fresh: AutoRAG continuously syncs your index with your data source to ensure responses stay accurate and up to date.
- Ask questions: Query your data and receive grounded responses via a Workers binding or API.
Whether you're building internal tools, AI-powered search, or a support assistant, AutoRAG gets you from idea to deployment in minutes.
Get started in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ or check out the guide for instructions on how to build your RAG pipeline today.
Durable Objects can now be used with zero commitment on the Workers Free plan allowing you to build AI agents with Agents SDK, collaboration tools, and real-time applications like chat or multiplayer games.
Durable Objects let you build stateful, serverless applications with millions of tiny coordination instances that run your application code alongside (in the same thread!) your durable storage. Each Durable Object can access its own SQLite database through a Storage API. A Durable Object class is defined in a Worker script encapsulating the Durable Object's behavior when accessed from a Worker. To try the code below, click the button:
Free plan limits apply to Durable Objects compute and storage usage. Limits allow developers to build real-world applications, with every Worker request able to call a Durable Object on the free plan.
For more information, checkout:
SQLite in Durable Objects is now generally available (GA) with 10GB SQLite database per Durable Object. Since the public beta ↗ in September 2024, we've added feature parity and robustness for the SQLite storage backend compared to the preexisting key-value (KV) storage backend for Durable Objects.
SQLite-backed Durable Objects are recommended for all new Durable Object classes, using
new_sqlite_classesWrangler configuration. Only SQLite-backed Durable Objects have access to Storage API's SQL and point-in-time recovery methods, which provide relational data modeling, SQL querying, and better data management.
KV-backed Durable Objects remain for backwards compatibility, and a migration path from key-value storage to SQL storage for existing Durable Object classes will be offered in the future.
For more details on SQLite storage, checkout Zero-latency SQLite storage in every Durable Object blog ↗.
Queues now supports the ability to pause message delivery and/or purge (delete) messages on a queue. These operations can be useful when:
- Your consumer has a bug or downtime, and you want to temporarily stop messages from being processed while you fix the bug
- You have pushed invalid messages to a queue due to a code change during development, and you want to clean up the backlog
- Your queue has a backlog that is stale and you want to clean it up to allow new messages to be consumed
To pause a queue using Wrangler, run the
pause-deliverycommand. Paused queues continue to receive messages. And you can easily unpause a queue using the
resume-deliverycommand.
Purging a queue permanently deletes all messages in the queue. Unlike pausing, purging is an irreversible operation:
You can also do these operations using the Queues REST API, or the dashboard page for a queue.
This feature is available on all new and existing queues. Head over to the pause and purge documentation to learn more. And if you haven't used Cloudflare Queues before, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.
Hyperdrive now pools database connections in one or more regions close to your database. This means that your uncached queries and new database connections have up to 90% less latency as measured from connection pools.
By improving placement of Hyperdrive database connection pools, Workers' Smart Placement is now more effective when used with Hyperdrive, ensuring that your Worker can be placed as close to your database as possible.
With this update, Hyperdrive also uses Cloudflare's standard IP address ranges ↗ to connect to your database. This enables you to configure the firewall policies (IP access control lists) of your database to only allow access from Cloudflare and Hyperdrive.
Refer to documentation on how Hyperdrive makes connecting to regional databases from Cloudflare Workers fast.
This improvement is enabled on all Hyperdrive configurations.
You can now use bucket locks to set retention policies on your R2 buckets (or specific prefixes within your buckets) for a specified period — or indefinitely. This can help ensure compliance by protecting important data from accidental or malicious deletion.
Locks give you a few ways to ensure your objects are retained (not deleted or overwritten). You can:
- Lock objects for a specific duration, for example 90 days.
- Lock objects until a certain date, for example January 1, 2030.
- Lock objects indefinitely, until the lock is explicitly removed.
Buckets can have up to 1,000 bucket lock rules. Each rule specifies which objects it covers (via prefix) and how long those objects must remain retained.
Here are a couple of examples showing how you can configure bucket lock rules using Wrangler:
For more information on bucket locks and how to set retention policies for objects in your R2 buckets, refer to our documentation.
Super Slurper can now migrate data from any S3-compatible object storage provider to Cloudflare R2. This includes transfers from services like MinIO, Wasabi, Backblaze B2, and DigitalOcean Spaces.
For more information on Super Slurper and how to migrate data from your existing S3-compatible storage buckets to R2, refer to our documentation.
You can now customize a queue's message retention period, from a minimum of 60 seconds to a maximum of 14 days. Previously, it was fixed to the default of 4 days.
You can customize the retention period on the settings page for your queue, or using Wrangler:
This feature is available on all new and existing queues. If you haven't used Cloudflare Queues before, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.
Super Slurper now transfers data from cloud object storage providers like AWS S3 and Google Cloud Storage to Cloudflare R2 up to 5x faster than it did before.
We moved from a centralized service to a distributed system built on the Cloudflare Developer Platform — using Cloudflare Workers, Durable Objects, and Queues — to both improve performance and increase system concurrency capabilities (and we'll share more details about how we did it soon!)
Time to copy 75,000 objects from AWS S3 to R2 decreased from 15 minutes 30 seconds (old) to 3 minutes 25 seconds (after performance improvements)
For more information on Super Slurper and how to migrate data from existing object storage to R2, refer to our documentation.
Hyperdrive now automatically configures your Cloudflare Tunnel to connect to your private database.
When creating a Hyperdrive configuration for a private database, you only need to provide your database credentials and set up a Cloudflare Tunnel within the private network where your database is accessible. Hyperdrive will automatically create the Cloudflare Access, Service Token, and Policies needed to secure and restrict your Cloudflare Tunnel to the Hyperdrive configuration.
To create a Hyperdrive for a private database, you can follow the Hyperdrive documentation. You can still manually create the Cloudflare Access, Service Token, and Policies if you prefer.
This feature is available from the Cloudflare dashboard.
You can now have up to 1000 Workers KV namespaces per account.
Workers KV namespace limits were increased from 200 to 1000 for all accounts. Higher limits for Workers KV namespaces enable better organization of key-value data, such as by category, tenant, or environment.
Consult the Workers KV limits documentation for the rest of the limits. This increased limit is available for both the Free and Paid Workers plans.