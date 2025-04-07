Create fully-managed RAG pipelines for your AI applications with AutoRAG

AutoRAG is now in open beta, making it easy for you to build fully-managed retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines without managing infrastructure. Just upload your docs to R2, and AutoRAG handles the rest: embeddings, indexing, retrieval, and response generation via API.

With AutoRAG, you can:

Customize your pipeline: Choose from Workers AI models, configure chunking strategies, edit system prompts, and more.

Choose from Workers AI models, configure chunking strategies, edit system prompts, and more. Instant setup: AutoRAG provisions everything you need from Vectorize, AI gateway, to pipeline logic for you, so you can go from zero to a working RAG pipeline in seconds.

AutoRAG provisions everything you need from Vectorize, AI gateway, to pipeline logic for you, so you can go from zero to a working RAG pipeline in seconds. Keep your index fresh: AutoRAG continuously syncs your index with your data source to ensure responses stay accurate and up to date.

AutoRAG continuously syncs your index with your data source to ensure responses stay accurate and up to date. Ask questions: Query your data and receive grounded responses via a Workers binding or API.

Whether you're building internal tools, AI-powered search, or a support assistant, AutoRAG gets you from idea to deployment in minutes.

Get started in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ or check out the guide for instructions on how to build your RAG pipeline today.