List vectors
The list-vectors operation allows you to enumerate all vector identifiers in a Vectorize index using paginated requests. This guide covers best practices for efficiently using this operation.
Use list-vectors for:
- Bulk operations: To process all vectors in an index
- Auditing: To verify the contents of your index or generate reports
- Data migration: To move vectors between indexes or systems
- Cleanup operations: To identify and remove outdated vectors
The list-vectors operation uses cursor-based pagination with important consistency guarantees:
Vector identifiers returned belong to the index snapshot captured at the time of the first list-vectors request. This ensures consistent pagination even when the index is being modified during iteration:
- New vectors: Vectors inserted after the initial request will not appear in subsequent paginated results
- Deleted vectors: Vectors deleted after the initial request will continue to appear in the remaining responses until pagination is complete
To see recently added or removed vectors, you must start a new list-vectors request sequence (without a cursor). This captures a fresh snapshot of the index.
Each response includes:
count: Number of vectors returned in this response
totalCount: Total number of vectors in the index
isTruncated: Whether there are more vectors available
nextCursor: Cursor for the next page (null if no more results)
cursorExpirationTimestamp: Timestamp of when the cursor expires
vectors: Array of vector identifiers
Cursors have an expiration timestamp. If a cursor expires, you'll need to start a new list-vectors request sequence to continue pagination.
Take care to have sufficient gap between consecutive requests to avoid hitting rate-limits.
Here's a typical pattern for processing all vectors in an index:
