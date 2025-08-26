The list-vectors operation allows you to enumerate all vector identifiers in a Vectorize index using paginated requests. This guide covers best practices for efficiently using this operation.

When to use list-vectors

Use list-vectors for:

Bulk operations : To process all vectors in an index

: To process all vectors in an index Auditing : To verify the contents of your index or generate reports

: To verify the contents of your index or generate reports Data migration : To move vectors between indexes or systems

: To move vectors between indexes or systems Cleanup operations: To identify and remove outdated vectors

Pagination behavior

The list-vectors operation uses cursor-based pagination with important consistency guarantees:

Snapshot consistency

Vector identifiers returned belong to the index snapshot captured at the time of the first list-vectors request. This ensures consistent pagination even when the index is being modified during iteration:

New vectors : Vectors inserted after the initial request will not appear in subsequent paginated results

: Vectors inserted after the initial request will not appear in subsequent paginated results Deleted vectors: Vectors deleted after the initial request will continue to appear in the remaining responses until pagination is complete

Starting a new iteration

To see recently added or removed vectors, you must start a new list-vectors request sequence (without a cursor). This captures a fresh snapshot of the index.

Response structure

Each response includes:

count : Number of vectors returned in this response

: Number of vectors returned in this response totalCount : Total number of vectors in the index

: Total number of vectors in the index isTruncated : Whether there are more vectors available

: Whether there are more vectors available nextCursor : Cursor for the next page (null if no more results)

: Cursor for the next page (null if no more results) cursorExpirationTimestamp : Timestamp of when the cursor expires

: Timestamp of when the cursor expires vectors : Array of vector identifiers

Cursor expiration

Cursors have an expiration timestamp. If a cursor expires, you'll need to start a new list-vectors request sequence to continue pagination.

Performance considerations

Take care to have sufficient gap between consecutive requests to avoid hitting rate-limits.

Example workflow

Here's a typical pattern for processing all vectors in an index: