The following example shows you how to publish messages to a Queue from any HTTP client, using a Cloudflare API token to authenticate.

This allows you to write to a Queue from any service or programming language that supports HTTP, including Go, Rust, Python or even a Bash script.

Prerequisites

A queue created via the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ or the wrangler CLI.

or the wrangler CLI. A Cloudflare API token with the Queues Edit permission.

1. Send a test message

To make sure you successfully authenticate and write a message to your queue, use curl on the command line:

Terminal window # Make sure to replace the placeholder with your shared secret curl -XPOST -H "Authorization: Bearer <paste-your-api-token-here>" "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<paste-your-account-id-here>/queues/<paste-your-queue-id-here>/messages" --data '{ "body": { "greeting": "hello" } }'

{ "success" :true}

This will issue a HTTP POST request, and if successful, return a HTTP 200 with a success: true response body.

If you receive a HTTP 403, this is because your API token is invalid or does not have the Queues Edit permission.

For full documentation about the HTTP Push API, refer to the Cloudflare API documentation ↗.