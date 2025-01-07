Changelog
Users making D1 requests via the Workers API can see up to a 60% end-to-end latency improvement due to the removal of redundant network round trips needed for each request to a D1 database.
p50, p90, and p95 request latency aggregated across entire D1 service. These latencies are a reference point and should not be viewed as your exact workload improvement.
This performance improvement benefits all D1 Worker API traffic, especially cross-region requests where network latency is an outsized latency factor. For example, a user in Europe talking to a database in North America. D1 location hints can be used to influence the geographic location of a database.
For more details on how D1 removed redundant round trips, see the D1 specific release note entry.
Hyperdrive now caches queries in all Cloudflare locations, decreasing cache hit latency by up to 90%.
When you make a query to your database and Hyperdrive has cached the query results, Hyperdrive will now return the results from the nearest cache. By caching data closer to your users, the latency for cache hits reduces by up to 90%.
This reduction in cache hit latency is reflected in a reduction of the session duration for all queries (cached and uncached) from Cloudflare Workers to Hyperdrive, as illustrated below.
P50, P75, and P90 Hyperdrive session latency for all client connection sessions (both cached and uncached queries) for Hyperdrive configurations with caching enabled during the rollout period.
This performance improvement is applied to all new and existing Hyperdrive configurations that have caching enabled.
For more details on how Hyperdrive performs query caching, refer to the Hyperdrive documentation.