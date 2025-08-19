 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Events & schemas

This page provides a comprehensive reference of available event sources and their corresponding events with schemas for event subscriptions. All events include common metadata fields and follow a consistent structure.

Sources

R2

bucket.created

Triggered when a bucket is created.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.r2.bucket.created",
  "source": {
    "type": "r2"
  },
  "payload": {
    "name": "my-bucket",
    "jurisdiction": "default",
    "location": "WNAM",
    "storageClass": "Standard"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

bucket.deleted

Triggered when a bucket is deleted.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.r2.bucket.deleted",
  "source": {
    "type": "r2"
  },
  "payload": {
    "name": "my-bucket",
    "jurisdiction": "default"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

Super Slurper

job.started

Triggered when a migration job starts.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.started",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "createdAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z",
    "overwrite": true,
    "pathPrefix": "migrations/",
    "source": {
      "provider": "s3",
      "bucket": "source-bucket",
      "region": "us-east-1",
      "endpoint": "s3.amazonaws.com"
    },
    "destination": {
      "provider": "r2",
      "bucket": "destination-bucket",
      "jurisdiction": "default"
    }
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

job.paused

Triggered when a migration job pauses.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.paused",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

job.resumed

Triggered when a migration job resumes.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.resumed",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

job.completed

Triggered when a migration job finishes.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.completed",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "totalObjectsCount": 1000,
    "skippedObjectsCount": 10,
    "migratedObjectsCount": 980,
    "failedObjectsCount": 10
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

job.aborted

Triggered when a migration job is manually aborted.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.aborted",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "totalObjectsCount": 1000,
    "skippedObjectsCount": 100,
    "migratedObjectsCount": 500,
    "failedObjectsCount": 50
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.object.migrated",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper.job",
    "jobId": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "payload": {
    "key": "migrations/file.txt"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

Vectorize

index.created

Triggered when an index is created.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.vectorize.index.created",
  "source": {
    "type": "vectorize"
  },
  "payload": {
    "name": "my-vector-index",
    "description": "Index for embeddings",
    "createdAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z",
    "modifiedAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z",
    "dimensions": 1536,
    "metric": "cosine"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

index.deleted

Triggered when an index is deleted.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.vectorize.index.deleted",
  "source": {
    "type": "vectorize"
  },
  "payload": {
    "name": "my-vector-index"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

Workers AI

batch.queued

Triggered when a batch request is queued.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workersAi.model.batch.queued",
  "source": {
    "type": "workersAi.model",
    "modelName": "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5"
  },
  "payload": {
    "requestId": "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

batch.succeeded

Triggered when a batch request has completed.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workersAi.model.batch.succeeded",
  "source": {
    "type": "workersAi.model",
    "modelName": "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5"
  },
  "payload": {
    "requestId": "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

batch.failed

Triggered when a batch request has failed.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workersAi.model.batch.failed",
  "source": {
    "type": "workersAi.model",
    "modelName": "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5"
  },
  "payload": {
    "requestId": "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "message": "Model execution failed",
    "internalCode": 5001,
    "httpCode": 500
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

Workers Builds

build.started

Triggered when a build starts.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.started",
  "source": {
    "type": "workersBuilds.worker",
    "workerName": "my-worker"
  },
  "payload": {
    "buildUuid": "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "status": "running",
    "buildOutcome": null,
    "createdAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z",
    "initializingAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z",
    "runningAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z",
    "stoppedAt": null,
    "buildTriggerMetadata": {
      "buildTriggerSource": "push_event",
      "branch": "main",
      "commitHash": "abc123def456",
      "commitMessage": "Fix bug in authentication",
      "author": "developer@example.com",
      "buildCommand": "npm run build",
      "deployCommand": "wrangler deploy",
      "rootDirectory": "/",
      "repoName": "my-worker-repo",
      "providerAccountName": "github-user",
      "providerType": "github"
    }
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

build.failed

Triggered when a build fails.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.failed",
  "source": {
    "type": "workersBuilds.worker",
    "workerName": "my-worker"
  },
  "payload": {
    "buildUuid": "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "status": "failed",
    "buildOutcome": "failure",
    "createdAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z",
    "initializingAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z",
    "runningAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z",
    "stoppedAt": "2025-05-01T02:50:00.132Z",
    "buildTriggerMetadata": {
      "buildTriggerSource": "push_event",
      "branch": "main",
      "commitHash": "abc123def456",
      "commitMessage": "Fix bug in authentication",
      "author": "developer@example.com",
      "buildCommand": "npm run build",
      "deployCommand": "wrangler deploy",
      "rootDirectory": "/",
      "repoName": "my-worker-repo",
      "providerAccountName": "github-user",
      "providerType": "github"
    }
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

build.canceled

Triggered when a build is canceled.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.canceled",
  "source": {
    "type": "workersBuilds.worker",
    "workerName": "my-worker"
  },
  "payload": {
    "buildUuid": "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "status": "canceled",
    "buildOutcome": "canceled",
    "createdAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z",
    "initializingAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z",
    "runningAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z",
    "stoppedAt": "2025-05-01T02:49:30.132Z",
    "buildTriggerMetadata": {
      "buildTriggerSource": "push_event",
      "branch": "main",
      "commitHash": "abc123def456",
      "commitMessage": "Fix bug in authentication",
      "author": "developer@example.com",
      "buildCommand": "npm run build",
      "deployCommand": "wrangler deploy",
      "rootDirectory": "/",
      "repoName": "my-worker-repo",
      "providerAccountName": "github-user",
      "providerType": "github"
    }
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

build.succeeded

Triggered when a build succeeds.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.succeeded",
  "source": {
    "type": "workersBuilds.worker",
    "workerName": "my-worker"
  },
  "payload": {
    "buildUuid": "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "status": "success",
    "buildOutcome": "success",
    "createdAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z",
    "initializingAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z",
    "runningAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z",
    "stoppedAt": "2025-05-01T02:50:15.132Z",
    "buildTriggerMetadata": {
      "buildTriggerSource": "push_event",
      "branch": "main",
      "commitHash": "abc123def456",
      "commitMessage": "Fix bug in authentication",
      "author": "developer@example.com",
      "buildCommand": "npm run build",
      "deployCommand": "wrangler deploy",
      "rootDirectory": "/",
      "repoName": "my-worker-repo",
      "providerAccountName": "github-user",
      "providerType": "github"
    }
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

Workers KV

namespace.created

Triggered when a namespace is created.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.kv.namespace.created",
  "source": {
    "type": "kv"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "ns-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "name": "my-kv-namespace"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

namespace.deleted

Triggered when a namespace is deleted.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.kv.namespace.deleted",
  "source": {
    "type": "kv"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "ns-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "name": "my-kv-namespace"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

Workflows

instance.queued

Triggered when an instance was created and is awaiting execution.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.queued",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

instance.started

Triggered when an instance starts or resumes execution.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.started",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

instance.paused

Triggered when an instance pauses execution.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.paused",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

instance.errored

Triggered when an instance step throws an error.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.errored",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

instance.terminated

Triggered when an instance is manually terminated.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.terminated",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

instance.completed

Triggered when an instance finishes execution successfully.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.completed",
  "source": {
    "type": "workflows.workflow",
    "workflowName": "my-workflow"
  },
  "payload": {
    "versionId": "v1",
    "instanceId": "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

Common schema fields

All events include these common fields:

FieldTypeDescription
typestringThe event type identifier
sourceobjectContains source-specific information like IDs and names
metadata.accountIdstringYour Cloudflare account ID
metadata.eventSubscriptionIdstringThe subscription that triggered this event
metadata.eventSchemaVersionnumberThe version of the event schema
metadata.eventTimestampstringThe ISO 8601 timestamp when the event occurred
payloadobjectThe event-specific data containing details about what happened