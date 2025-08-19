Events & schemas

This page provides a comprehensive reference of available event sources and their corresponding events with schemas for event subscriptions. All events include common metadata fields and follow a consistent structure.

Sources

R2

Triggered when a bucket is created.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.r2.bucket.created" , " source " : { " type " : "r2" }, " payload " : { " name " : "my-bucket" , " jurisdiction " : "default" , " location " : "WNAM" , " storageClass " : "Standard" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a bucket is deleted.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.r2.bucket.deleted" , " source " : { " type " : "r2" }, " payload " : { " name " : "my-bucket" , " jurisdiction " : "default" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Super Slurper

Triggered when a migration job starts.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.started" , " source " : { " type " : "superSlurper" }, " payload " : { " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " overwrite " : true , " pathPrefix " : "migrations/" , " source " : { " provider " : "s3" , " bucket " : "source-bucket" , " region " : "us-east-1" , " endpoint " : "s3.amazonaws.com" }, " destination " : { " provider " : "r2" , " bucket " : "destination-bucket" , " jurisdiction " : "default" } }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a migration job pauses.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.paused" , " source " : { " type " : "superSlurper" }, " payload " : { " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a migration job resumes.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.resumed" , " source " : { " type " : "superSlurper" }, " payload " : { " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a migration job finishes.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.completed" , " source " : { " type " : "superSlurper" }, " payload " : { " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " totalObjectsCount " : 1000 , " skippedObjectsCount " : 10 , " migratedObjectsCount " : 980 , " failedObjectsCount " : 10 }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a migration job is manually aborted.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.aborted" , " source " : { " type " : "superSlurper" }, " payload " : { " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " totalObjectsCount " : 1000 , " skippedObjectsCount " : 100 , " migratedObjectsCount " : 500 , " failedObjectsCount " : 50 }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.object.migrated" , " source " : { " type " : "superSlurper.job" , " jobId " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " payload " : { " key " : "migrations/file.txt" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Vectorize

Triggered when an index is created.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.vectorize.index.created" , " source " : { " type " : "vectorize" }, " payload " : { " name " : "my-vector-index" , " description " : "Index for embeddings" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " modifiedAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " dimensions " : 1536 , " metric " : "cosine" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when an index is deleted.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.vectorize.index.deleted" , " source " : { " type " : "vectorize" }, " payload " : { " name " : "my-vector-index" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Workers AI

Triggered when a batch request is queued.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workersAi.model.batch.queued" , " source " : { " type " : "workersAi.model" , " modelName " : "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5" }, " payload " : { " requestId " : "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a batch request has completed.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workersAi.model.batch.succeeded" , " source " : { " type " : "workersAi.model" , " modelName " : "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5" }, " payload " : { " requestId " : "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a batch request has failed.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workersAi.model.batch.failed" , " source " : { " type " : "workersAi.model" , " modelName " : "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5" }, " payload " : { " requestId " : "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " message " : "Model execution failed" , " internalCode " : 5001 , " httpCode " : 500 }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Workers Builds

Triggered when a build starts.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.started" , " source " : { " type " : "workersBuilds.worker" , " workerName " : "my-worker" }, " payload " : { " buildUuid " : "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " status " : "running" , " buildOutcome " : null , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " initializingAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z" , " runningAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z" , " stoppedAt " : null , " buildTriggerMetadata " : { " buildTriggerSource " : "push_event" , " branch " : "main" , " commitHash " : "abc123def456" , " commitMessage " : "Fix bug in authentication" , " author " : "developer@example.com" , " buildCommand " : "npm run build" , " deployCommand " : "wrangler deploy" , " rootDirectory " : "/" , " repoName " : "my-worker-repo" , " providerAccountName " : "github-user" , " providerType " : "github" } }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a build fails.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.failed" , " source " : { " type " : "workersBuilds.worker" , " workerName " : "my-worker" }, " payload " : { " buildUuid " : "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " status " : "failed" , " buildOutcome " : "failure" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " initializingAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z" , " runningAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z" , " stoppedAt " : "2025-05-01T02:50:00.132Z" , " buildTriggerMetadata " : { " buildTriggerSource " : "push_event" , " branch " : "main" , " commitHash " : "abc123def456" , " commitMessage " : "Fix bug in authentication" , " author " : "developer@example.com" , " buildCommand " : "npm run build" , " deployCommand " : "wrangler deploy" , " rootDirectory " : "/" , " repoName " : "my-worker-repo" , " providerAccountName " : "github-user" , " providerType " : "github" } }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a build is canceled.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.canceled" , " source " : { " type " : "workersBuilds.worker" , " workerName " : "my-worker" }, " payload " : { " buildUuid " : "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " status " : "canceled" , " buildOutcome " : "canceled" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " initializingAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z" , " runningAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z" , " stoppedAt " : "2025-05-01T02:49:30.132Z" , " buildTriggerMetadata " : { " buildTriggerSource " : "push_event" , " branch " : "main" , " commitHash " : "abc123def456" , " commitMessage " : "Fix bug in authentication" , " author " : "developer@example.com" , " buildCommand " : "npm run build" , " deployCommand " : "wrangler deploy" , " rootDirectory " : "/" , " repoName " : "my-worker-repo" , " providerAccountName " : "github-user" , " providerType " : "github" } }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a build succeeds.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.succeeded" , " source " : { " type " : "workersBuilds.worker" , " workerName " : "my-worker" }, " payload " : { " buildUuid " : "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " status " : "success" , " buildOutcome " : "success" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " initializingAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z" , " runningAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z" , " stoppedAt " : "2025-05-01T02:50:15.132Z" , " buildTriggerMetadata " : { " buildTriggerSource " : "push_event" , " branch " : "main" , " commitHash " : "abc123def456" , " commitMessage " : "Fix bug in authentication" , " author " : "developer@example.com" , " buildCommand " : "npm run build" , " deployCommand " : "wrangler deploy" , " rootDirectory " : "/" , " repoName " : "my-worker-repo" , " providerAccountName " : "github-user" , " providerType " : "github" } }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Workers KV

Triggered when a namespace is created.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.kv.namespace.created" , " source " : { " type " : "kv" }, " payload " : { " id " : "ns-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " name " : "my-kv-namespace" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a namespace is deleted.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.kv.namespace.deleted" , " source " : { " type " : "kv" }, " payload " : { " id " : "ns-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " name " : "my-kv-namespace" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Workflows

Triggered when an instance was created and is awaiting execution.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.queued" , " source " : { " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" }, " payload " : { " versionId " : "v1" , " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when an instance starts or resumes execution.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.started" , " source " : { " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" }, " payload " : { " versionId " : "v1" , " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when an instance pauses execution.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.paused" , " source " : { " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" }, " payload " : { " versionId " : "v1" , " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when an instance step throws an error.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.errored" , " source " : { " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" }, " payload " : { " versionId " : "v1" , " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when an instance is manually terminated.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.terminated" , " source " : { " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" }, " payload " : { " versionId " : "v1" , " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when an instance finishes execution successfully.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.completed" , " source " : { " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" }, " payload " : { " versionId " : "v1" , " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Common schema fields

All events include these common fields: