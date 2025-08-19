Events & schemas

This page provides a comprehensive reference of available event sources and their corresponding events with schemas for
event subscriptions. All events include common metadata fields and follow a consistent structure.
Triggered when a bucket is created.
Example:
" type " : "cf.r2.bucket.created" , " jurisdiction " : "default" , " storageClass " : "Standard" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a bucket is deleted.
Example:
" type " : "cf.r2.bucket.deleted" , " jurisdiction " : "default" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a migration job starts.
Example:
" type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.started" , " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " pathPrefix " : "migrations/" , " bucket " : "source-bucket" , " endpoint " : "s3.amazonaws.com" " bucket " : "destination-bucket" , " jurisdiction " : "default" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a migration job pauses.
Example:
" type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.paused" , " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a migration job resumes.
Example:
" type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.resumed" , " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a migration job finishes.
Example:
" type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.completed" , " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " totalObjectsCount " : 1000 , " skippedObjectsCount " : 10 , " migratedObjectsCount " : 980 , " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a migration job is manually aborted.
Example:
" type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.aborted" , " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " totalObjectsCount " : 1000 , " skippedObjectsCount " : 100 , " migratedObjectsCount " : 500 , " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Example:
" type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.object.migrated" , " type " : "superSlurper.job" , " jobId " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" " key " : "migrations/file.txt" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when an index is created.
Example:
" type " : "cf.vectorize.index.created" , " name " : "my-vector-index" , " description " : "Index for embeddings" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " modifiedAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when an index is deleted.
Example:
" type " : "cf.vectorize.index.deleted" , " name " : "my-vector-index" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a batch request is queued.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workersAi.model.batch.queued" , " type " : "workersAi.model" , " modelName " : "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5" " requestId " : "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a batch request has completed.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workersAi.model.batch.succeeded" , " type " : "workersAi.model" , " modelName " : "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5" " requestId " : "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a batch request has failed.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workersAi.model.batch.failed" , " type " : "workersAi.model" , " modelName " : "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5" " requestId " : "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " message " : "Model execution failed" , " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a build starts.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.started" , " type " : "workersBuilds.worker" , " workerName " : "my-worker" " buildUuid " : "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " initializingAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z" , " runningAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z" , " buildTriggerMetadata " : { " buildTriggerSource " : "push_event" , " commitHash " : "abc123def456" , " commitMessage " : "Fix bug in authentication" , " author " : "developer@example.com" , " buildCommand " : "npm run build" , " deployCommand " : "wrangler deploy" , " repoName " : "my-worker-repo" , " providerAccountName " : "github-user" , " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a build fails.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.failed" , " type " : "workersBuilds.worker" , " workerName " : "my-worker" " buildUuid " : "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " buildOutcome " : "failure" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " initializingAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z" , " runningAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z" , " stoppedAt " : "2025-05-01T02:50:00.132Z" , " buildTriggerMetadata " : { " buildTriggerSource " : "push_event" , " commitHash " : "abc123def456" , " commitMessage " : "Fix bug in authentication" , " author " : "developer@example.com" , " buildCommand " : "npm run build" , " deployCommand " : "wrangler deploy" , " repoName " : "my-worker-repo" , " providerAccountName " : "github-user" , " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a build is canceled.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.canceled" , " type " : "workersBuilds.worker" , " workerName " : "my-worker" " buildUuid " : "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " buildOutcome " : "canceled" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " initializingAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z" , " runningAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z" , " stoppedAt " : "2025-05-01T02:49:30.132Z" , " buildTriggerMetadata " : { " buildTriggerSource " : "push_event" , " commitHash " : "abc123def456" , " commitMessage " : "Fix bug in authentication" , " author " : "developer@example.com" , " buildCommand " : "npm run build" , " deployCommand " : "wrangler deploy" , " repoName " : "my-worker-repo" , " providerAccountName " : "github-user" , " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a build succeeds.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workersBuilds.worker.build.succeeded" , " type " : "workersBuilds.worker" , " workerName " : "my-worker" " buildUuid " : "build-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " buildOutcome " : "success" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " initializingAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:58.132Z" , " runningAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:59.132Z" , " stoppedAt " : "2025-05-01T02:50:15.132Z" , " buildTriggerMetadata " : { " buildTriggerSource " : "push_event" , " commitHash " : "abc123def456" , " commitMessage " : "Fix bug in authentication" , " author " : "developer@example.com" , " buildCommand " : "npm run build" , " deployCommand " : "wrangler deploy" , " repoName " : "my-worker-repo" , " providerAccountName " : "github-user" , " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a namespace is created.
Example:
" type " : "cf.kv.namespace.created" , " id " : "ns-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " name " : "my-kv-namespace" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when a namespace is deleted.
Example:
" type " : "cf.kv.namespace.deleted" , " id " : "ns-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " name " : "my-kv-namespace" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when an instance was created and is awaiting execution.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.queued" , " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when an instance starts or resumes execution.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.started" , " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when an instance pauses execution.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.paused" , " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when an instance step throws an error.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.errored" , " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when an instance is manually terminated.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.terminated" , " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
Triggered when an instance finishes execution successfully.
Example:
" type " : "cf.workflows.workflow.instance.completed" , " type " : "workflows.workflow" , " workflowName " : "my-workflow" " instanceId " : "inst-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
All events include these common fields:
Field Type Description
type
string The event type identifier
source
object Contains source-specific information like IDs and names
metadata.accountId
string Your Cloudflare account ID
metadata.eventSubscriptionId
string The subscription that triggered this event
metadata.eventSchemaVersion
number The version of the event schema
metadata.eventTimestamp
string The ISO 8601 timestamp when the event occurred
payload
object The event-specific data containing details about what happened