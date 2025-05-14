Hyperdrive achieves FedRAMP Moderate-Impact Authorization

Hyperdrive has been approved for FedRAMP Authorization and is now available in the FedRAMP Marketplace ↗.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides standardized assessment and authorization for cloud products and services. As a result of this product update, Hyperdrive has been approved as an authorized service to be used by U.S. federal agencies at the Moderate Impact level.

For detailed information regarding FedRAMP and its implications, please refer to the official FedRAMP documentation for Cloudflare ↗.