R2 Data Catalog is a managed Apache Iceberg data catalog built directly into R2 buckets

Today, we're launching R2 Data Catalog in open beta, a managed Apache Iceberg catalog built directly into your Cloudflare R2 bucket.

If you're not already familiar with it, Apache Iceberg ↗ is an open table format designed to handle large-scale analytics datasets stored in object storage, offering ACID transactions and schema evolution. R2 Data Catalog exposes a standard Iceberg REST catalog interface, so you can connect engines like Spark, Snowflake, and PyIceberg to start querying your tables using the tools you already know.

To enable a data catalog on your R2 bucket, find R2 Data Catalog in your buckets settings in the dashboard, or run:

Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog enable my-bucket

And that's it. You'll get a catalog URI and warehouse you can plug into your favorite Iceberg engines.

Visit our getting started guide for step-by-step instructions on enabling R2 Data Catalog, creating tables, and running your first queries.