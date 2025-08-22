 Skip to content
Workers KV completes hybrid storage provider rollout for improved performance, fault-tolerance

Workers KV has completed rolling out performance improvements across all KV namespaces, providing a significant latency reduction on read operations for all KV users. This is due to architectural changes to KV's underlying storage infrastructure, which introduces a new metadata later and substantially improves redundancy.

Workers KV latency improvements showing P95 and P99 performance gains in Europe, Asia, Africa and Middle East regions as measured within KV's internal storage gateway worker.

Performance improvements

The new hybrid architecture delivers substantial latency reductions throughout Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa regions. Over the past 2 weeks, we have observed the following:

  • p95 latency: Reduced from ~150ms to ~50ms (67% decrease)
  • p99 latency: Reduced from ~350ms to ~250ms (29% decrease)