Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Workers KV completes hybrid storage provider rollout for improved performance, fault-tolerance
Workers KV has completed rolling out performance improvements across all KV namespaces, providing a significant latency reduction on read operations for all KV users. This is due to architectural changes to KV's underlying storage infrastructure, which introduces a new metadata later and substantially improves redundancy.
The new hybrid architecture delivers substantial latency reductions throughout Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa regions. Over the past 2 weeks, we have observed the following:
- p95 latency: Reduced from ~150ms to ~50ms (67% decrease)
- p99 latency: Reduced from ~350ms to ~250ms (29% decrease)