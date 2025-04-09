Hyperdrive now supports custom TLS/SSL certificates

Hyperdrive now supports more SSL/TLS security options for your database connections:

Configure Hyperdrive to verify server certificates with verify-ca or verify-full SSL modes and protect against man-in-the-middle attacks

Configure Hyperdrive to provide client certificates to the database server to authenticate itself (mTLS) for stronger security beyond username and password

Use the new wrangler cert commands to create certificate authority (CA) certificate bundles or client certificate pairs:

Terminal window # Create CA certificate bundle npx wrangler cert upload certificate-authority --ca-cert your-ca-cert.pem --name your-custom-ca-name # Create client certificate pair npx wrangler cert upload mtls-certificate --cert client-cert.pem --key client-key.pem --name your-client-cert-name

Then create a Hyperdrive configuration with the certificates and desired SSL mode:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create your-hyperdrive-config \ --connection-string="postgres://user:password@hostname:port/database" \ --ca-certificate-id <CA_CERT_ID> \ --mtls-certificate-id <CLIENT_CERT_ID> --sslmode verify-full

Learn more about configuring SSL/TLS certificates for Hyperdrive to enhance your database security posture.