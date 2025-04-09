Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Hyperdrive now supports custom TLS/SSL certificates
Hyperdrive now supports more SSL/TLS security options for your database connections:
- Configure Hyperdrive to verify server certificates with
verify-caor
verify-fullSSL modes and protect against man-in-the-middle attacks
- Configure Hyperdrive to provide client certificates to the database server to authenticate itself (mTLS) for stronger security beyond username and password
Use the new
wrangler cert commands to create certificate authority (CA) certificate bundles or client certificate pairs:
Then create a Hyperdrive configuration with the certificates and desired SSL mode:
Learn more about configuring SSL/TLS certificates for Hyperdrive to enhance your database security posture.