@cloudflare/actors library - SDK for Durable Objects in beta

The new @cloudflare/actors ↗ library is now in beta!

The @cloudflare/actors library is a new SDK for Durable Objects and provides a powerful set of abstractions for building real-time, interactive, and multiplayer applications on top of Durable Objects. With beta usage and feedback, @cloudflare/actors will become the recommended way to build on Durable Objects and draws upon Cloudflare's experience building products/features on Durable Objects.

The name "actors" originates from the actor programming model, which closely ties to how Durable Objects are modelled.

The @cloudflare/actors library includes:

Storage helpers for querying embeddeded, per-object SQLite storage

Storage helpers for managing SQL schema migrations

Alarm helpers for scheduling multiple alarms provided a date, delay in seconds, or cron expression

Actor class for using Durable Objects with a defined pattern

class for using Durable Objects with a defined pattern Durable Objects Workers API ↗ is always available for your application as needed

Storage and alarm helper methods can be combined with any Javascript class ↗ that defines your Durable Object, i.e, ones that extend DurableObject including the Actor class.

JavaScript import { Storage } from "@cloudflare/actors/storage" ; export class ChatRoom extends DurableObject < Env > { storage : Storage ; constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { super ( ctx , env ) this . storage = new Storage ( ctx . storage ) ; this . storage . migrations = [ { idMonotonicInc : 1 , description : "Create users table" , sql : "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY)" } ] } async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { // Run migrations before executing SQL query await this . storage . runMigrations () ; // Query with SQL template let userId = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; const query = this . storage . sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ userId } ;` return new Response ( ` ${ JSON . stringify ( query ) } ` ) ; } }

@cloudflare/actors library introduces the Actor class pattern. Actor lets you access Durable Objects without writing the Worker that communicates with your Durable Object (the Worker is created for you). By default, requests are routed to a Durable Object named "default".

JavaScript export class MyActor extends Actor < Env > { async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { return new Response ( 'Hello, World!' ) } } export default handler ( MyActor ) ;

You can route to different Durable Objects by name within your Actor class using nameFromRequest ↗.

JavaScript export class MyActor extends Actor < Env > { static nameFromRequest ( request : Request ) : string { let url = new URL ( request . url ) ; return url . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ?? "foo" ; } async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { return new Response ( `Actor identifier (Durable Object name): ${ this . identifier } ` ) ; } } export default handler ( MyActor ) ;