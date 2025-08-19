Subscribe to events from Cloudflare services with Queues

You can now subscribe to events from other Cloudflare services (for example, Workers KV, Workers AI, Workers) and consume those events via Queues, allowing you to build custom workflows, integrations, and logic in response to account activity.

Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or pull via HTTP from anywhere.

To create a subscription, use the dashboard or Wrangler:

Terminal window npx wrangler queues subscription create my-queue --source r2 --events bucket.created

An event is a structured record of something happening in your Cloudflare account – like a Workers AI batch request being queued, a Worker build completing, or an R2 bucket being created. Events follow a consistent structure:

Example R2 bucket created event { " type " : "cf.r2.bucket.created" , " source " : { " type " : "r2" }, " payload " : { " name " : "my-bucket" , " location " : "WNAM" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-07-28T10:30:00Z" } }

Current event sources include R2, Workers KV, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Vectorize, Super Slurper, and Workflows. More sources and events are on the way.

For more information on event subscriptions, available events, and how to get started, refer to our documentation.