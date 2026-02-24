Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
deleteAll()now deletes a Durable Object alarm in addition to stored data for Workers with a compatibility date of
2026-02-24or later. This change simplifies clearing a Durable Object's storage with a single API call.
Previously,
deleteAll()only deleted user-stored data for an object. Alarm usage stores metadata in an object's storage, which required a separate
deleteAlarm()call to fully clean up all storage for an object. The
deleteAll()change applies to both KV-backed and SQLite-backed Durable Objects.
For more information, refer to the Storage API documentation.
Sandboxes now support
createBackup()and
restoreBackup()methods for creating and restoring point-in-time snapshots of directories.
This allows you to restore environments quickly. For instance, in order to develop in a sandbox, you may need to include a user's codebase and run a build step. Unfortunately
git cloneand
npm installcan take minutes, and you don't want to run these steps every time the user starts their sandbox.
Now, after the initial setup, you can just call
createBackup(), then
restoreBackup()the next time this environment is needed. This makes it practical to pick up exactly where a user left off, even after days of inactivity, without repeating expensive setup steps.
Backups are stored in R2 and can take advantage of R2 object lifecycle rules to ensure they do not persist forever.
Key capabilities:
- Persist and reuse across sandbox sessions — Easily store backup handles in KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for use in subsequent sessions
- Usable across multiple instances — Fork a backup across many sandboxes for parallel work
- Named backups — Provide optional human-readable labels for easier management
- TTLs — Set time-to-live durations so backups are automatically removed from storage once they are no longer neeeded
To get started, refer to the backup and restore guide for setup instructions and usage patterns, or the Backups API reference for full method documentation.
Cloudflare Queues is now part of the Workers free plan, offering guaranteed message delivery across up to 10,000 queues to either Cloudflare Workers or HTTP pull consumers. Every Cloudflare account now includes 10,000 operations per day across reads, writes, and deletes. For more details on how each operation is defined, refer to Queues pricing ↗.
All features of the existing Queues functionality are available on the free plan, including unlimited event subscriptions. Note that the maximum retention period on the free tier, however, is 24 hours rather than 14 days.
If you are new to Cloudflare Queues, follow this guide ↗ or try one of our tutorials to get started.
Local Uploads is now available in open beta. Enable it on your R2 bucket to improve upload performance when clients upload data from a different region than your bucket. With Local Uploads enabled, object data is written to storage infrastructure near the client, then asynchronously replicated to your bucket. The object is immediately accessible and remains strongly consistent throughout. Refer to How R2 works for details on how data is written to your bucket.
In our tests, we observed up to 75% reduction in Time to Last Byte (TTLB) for upload requests when Local Uploads is enabled.
This feature is ideal when:
- Your users are globally distributed
- Upload performance and reliability is critical to your application
- You want to optimize write performance without changing your bucket's primary location
To enable Local Uploads on your bucket, find Local Uploads in your bucket settings in the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗, or run:
Enabling Local Uploads on a bucket is seamless: existing uploads will complete as expected and there’s no interruption to traffic. There is no additional cost to enable Local Uploads. Upload requests incur the standard Class A operation costs same as upload requests made without Local Uploads.
For more information, refer to Local Uploads.
The minimum
cacheTtlparameter for Workers KV has been reduced from 60 seconds to 30 seconds. This change applies to both
get()and
getWithMetadata()methods.
This reduction allows you to maintain more up-to-date cached data and have finer-grained control over cache behavior. Applications requiring faster data refresh rates can now configure cache durations as low as 30 seconds instead of the previous 60-second minimum.
The
cacheTtlparameter defines how long a KV result is cached at the global network location it is accessed from:
The default cache TTL remains unchanged at 60 seconds. Upgrade to the latest version of Wrangler to be able to use 30 seconds
cacheTtl.
This change affects all KV read operations using the binding API. For more information, consult the Workers KV cache TTL documentation.
You can now store up to 10 million vectors in a single Vectorize index, doubling the previous limit of 5 million vectors. This enables larger-scale semantic search, recommendation systems, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications without splitting data across multiple indexes.
Vectorize continues to support indexes with up to 1,536 dimensions per vector at 32-bit precision. Refer to the Vectorize limits documentation for complete details.
Workers KV has an updated dashboard UI with new dashboard styling that makes it easier to navigate and see analytics and settings for a KV namespace.
The new dashboard features a streamlined homepage for easy access to your namespaces and key operations, with consistent design with the rest of the dashboard UI updates. It also provides an improved analytics view.
The updated dashboard is now available for all Workers KV users. Log in to the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗ to start exploring the new interface.
You can now receive notifications when your Workers' builds start, succeed, fail, or get cancelled using Event Subscriptions.
Workers Builds publishes events to a Queue that your Worker can read messages from, and then send notifications wherever you need — Slack, Discord, email, or any webhook endpoint.
You can deploy this Worker ↗ to your own Cloudflare account to send build notifications to Slack:
The template includes:
- Build status with Preview/Live URLs for successful deployments
- Inline error messages for failed builds
- Branch, commit hash, and author name
For setup instructions, refer to the template README ↗ or the Event Subscriptions documentation.
R2 Data Catalog now supports automatic snapshot expiration for Apache Iceberg tables.
In Apache Iceberg, a snapshot is metadata that represents the state of a table at a given point in time. Every mutation creates a new snapshot which enable powerful features like time travel queries and rollback capabilities but will accumulate over time.
Without regular cleanup, these accumulated snapshots can lead to:
- Metadata overhead
- Slower table operations
- Increased storage costs.
Snapshot expiration in R2 Data Catalog automatically removes old table snapshots based on your configured retention policy, improving performance and storage costs.
Snapshot expiration uses two parameters to determine which snapshots to remove:
--older-than-days: age threshold in days
--retain-last: minimum snapshot count to retain
Both conditions must be met before a snapshot is expired, ensuring you always retain recent snapshots even if they exceed the age threshold.
This feature complements automatic compaction, which optimizes query performance by combining small data files into larger ones. Together, these automatic maintenance operations keep your Iceberg tables performant and cost-efficient without manual intervention.
To learn more about snapshot expiration and how to configure it, visit our table maintenance documentation or see how to manage catalogs.
A new Rules of Durable Objects guide is now available, providing opinionated best practices for building effective Durable Objects applications. This guide covers design patterns, storage strategies, concurrency, and common anti-patterns to avoid.
Key guidance includes:
- Design around your "atom" of coordination — Create one Durable Object per logical unit (chat room, game session, user) instead of a global singleton that becomes a bottleneck.
- Use SQLite storage with RPC methods — SQLite-backed Durable Objects with typed RPC methods provide the best developer experience and performance.
- Understand input and output gates — Learn how Cloudflare's runtime prevents data races by default, how write coalescing works, and when to use
blockConcurrencyWhile().
- Leverage Hibernatable WebSockets — Reduce costs for real-time applications by allowing Durable Objects to sleep while maintaining WebSocket connections.
The testing documentation has also been updated with modern patterns using
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, including examples for testing SQLite storage, alarms, and direct instance access:
Storage billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects will be enabled in January 2026, with a target date of January 7, 2026 (no earlier).
To view your SQLite storage usage, go to the Durable Objects pageGo to Durable Objects
If you do not want to incur costs, please take action such as optimizing queries or deleting unnecessary stored data in order to reduce your SQLite storage usage ahead of the January 7th target. Only usage on and after the billing target date will incur charges.
Developers on the Workers Paid plan with Durable Object's SQLite storage usage beyond included limits will incur charges according to SQLite storage pricing announced in September 2024 with the public beta ↗. Developers on the Workers Free plan will not be charged.
Compute billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects has been enabled since the initial public beta. SQLite-backed Durable Objects currently incur charges for requests and duration, and no changes are being made to compute billing.
For more information about SQLite storage pricing and limits, refer to the Durable Objects pricing documentation.
You can now connect directly to remote databases and databases requiring TLS with
wrangler dev. This lets you run your Worker code locally while connecting to remote databases, without needing to use
wrangler dev --remote.
The
localConnectionStringfield and
CLOUDFLARE_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_<BINDING_NAME>environment variable can be used to configure the connection string used by
wrangler dev.
Learn more about local development with Hyperdrive.
Containers now support mounting R2 buckets as FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace) volumes, allowing applications to interact with R2 using standard filesystem operations.
Common use cases include:
- Bootstrapping containers with datasets, models, or dependencies for sandboxes and agent environments
- Persisting user configuration or application state without managing downloads
- Accessing large static files without bloating container images or downloading at startup
FUSE adapters like tigrisfs ↗, s3fs ↗, and gcsfuse ↗ can be installed in your container image and configured to mount buckets at startup.
See the Mount R2 buckets with FUSE example for a complete guide on mounting R2 buckets and/or other S3-compatible storage buckets within your containers.
You can now set a jurisdiction when creating a D1 database to guarantee where your database runs and stores data. Jurisdictions can help you comply with data localization regulations such as GDPR. Supported jurisdictions include
euand
fedramp.
A jurisdiction can only be set at database creation time via wrangler, REST API or the UI and cannot be added/updated after the database already exists.
To learn more, visit D1's data location documentation.
Workers WebSocket message size limit increased from 1 MiB to 32 MiB
Workers, including those using Durable Objects and Browser Rendering, may now process WebSocket messages up to 32 MiB in size. Previously, this limit was 1 MiB.
This change allows Workers to handle use cases requiring large message sizes, such as processing Chrome Devtools Protocol messages.
For more information, please see the Durable Objects startup limits.
You can now view and write to each Durable Object's storage using a UI editor on the Cloudflare dashboard. Only Durable Objects using SQLite storage can use Data Studio.Go to Durable Objects
Data Studio unlocks easier data access with Durable Objects for prototyping application data models to debugging production storage usage. Before, querying your Durable Objects data required deploying a Worker.
To access a Durable Object, you can provide an object's unique name or ID generated by Cloudflare. Data Studio requires you to have at least the
Workers Platform Adminrole, and all queries are captured with audit logging for your security and compliance needs. Queries executed by Data Studio send requests to your remote, deployed objects and incur normal usage billing.
To learn more, visit the Data Studio documentation. If you have feedback or suggestions for the new Data Studio, please share your experience on Discord ↗
You can now enable compaction for individual Apache Iceberg ↗ tables in R2 Data Catalog, giving you fine-grained control over different workloads.
This allows you to:
- Apply different target file sizes per table
- Disable compaction for specific tables
- Optimize based on table-specific access patterns
Learn more at Manage catalogs.
You can now enable automatic compaction for Apache Iceberg ↗ tables in R2 Data Catalog to improve query performance.
Compaction is the process of taking a group of small files and combining them into fewer larger files. This is an important maintenance operation as it helps ensure that query performance remains consistent by reducing the number of files that needs to be scanned.
To enable automatic compaction in R2 Data Catalog, find it under R2 Data Catalog in your R2 bucket settings in the dashboard.
Or with Wrangler, run:
To get started with compaction, check out manage catalogs. For best practices and limitations, refer to about compaction.
D1 now detects read-only queries and automatically attempts up to two retries to execute those queries in the event of failures with retryable errors. You can access the number of execution attempts in the returned response metadata property
total_attempts.
At the moment, only read-only queries are retried, that is, queries containing only the following SQLite keywords:
SELECT,
EXPLAIN,
WITH. Queries containing any SQLite keyword ↗ that leads to database writes are not retried.
The retry success ratio among read-only retryable errors varies from 5% all the way up to 95%, depending on the underlying error and its duration (like network errors or other internal errors).
The retry success ratio among all retryable errors is lower, indicating that there are write-queries that could be retried. Therefore, we recommend D1 users to continue applying retries in their own code for queries that are not read-only but are idempotent according to the business logic of the application.
D1 ensures that any retry attempt does not cause database writes, making the automatic retries safe from side-effects, even if a query causing changes slips through the read-only detection. D1 achieves this by checking for modifications after every query execution, and if any write occurred due to a retry attempt, the query is rolled back.
The read-only query detection heuristics are simple for now, and there is room for improvement to capture more cases of queries that can be retried, so this is just the beginning.
You can now list all vector identifiers in a Vectorize index using the new
list-vectorsoperation. This enables bulk operations, auditing, and data migration workflows through paginated requests that maintain snapshot consistency.
The operation is available via Wrangler CLI and REST API. Refer to the list-vectors best practices guide for detailed usage guidance.
Workers KV has completed rolling out performance improvements across all KV namespaces, providing a significant latency reduction on read operations for all KV users. This is due to architectural changes to KV's underlying storage infrastructure, which introduces a new metadata later and substantially improves redundancy.
The new hybrid architecture delivers substantial latency reductions throughout Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa regions. Over the past 2 weeks, we have observed the following:
- p95 latency: Reduced from ~150ms to ~50ms (67% decrease)
- p99 latency: Reduced from ~350ms to ~250ms (29% decrease)
You can now create a client (a Durable Object stub) to a Durable Object with the new
getByNamemethod, removing the need to convert Durable Object names to IDs and then create a stub.
Each Durable Object has a globally-unique name, which allows you to send requests to a specific object from anywhere in the world. Thus, a Durable Object can be used to coordinate between multiple clients who need to work together. You can have billions of Durable Objects, providing isolation between application tenants.
To learn more, visit the Durable Objects API Documentation or the getting started guide.
You can now subscribe to events from other Cloudflare services (for example, Workers KV, Workers AI, Workers) and consume those events via Queues, allowing you to build custom workflows, integrations, and logic in response to account activity.
Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or pull via HTTP from anywhere.
To create a subscription, use the dashboard or Wrangler:
An event is a structured record of something happening in your Cloudflare account – like a Workers AI batch request being queued, a Worker build completing, or an R2 bucket being created. Events follow a consistent structure:
Current event sources include R2, Workers KV, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Vectorize, Super Slurper, and Workflows. More sources and events are on the way.
For more information on event subscriptions, available events, and how to get started, refer to our documentation.
You can now specify the number of connections your Hyperdrive configuration uses to connect to your origin database.
All configurations have a minimum of 5 connections. The maximum connection count for a Hyperdrive configuration depends on the Hyperdrive limits of your Workers plan.
This feature allows you to right-size your connection pool based on your database capacity and application requirements. You can configure connection counts through the Cloudflare dashboard or API.
Refer to the Hyperdrive configuration documentation for more information.
The new @cloudflare/actors ↗ library is now in beta!
The
@cloudflare/actorslibrary is a new SDK for Durable Objects and provides a powerful set of abstractions for building real-time, interactive, and multiplayer applications on top of Durable Objects. With beta usage and feedback,
@cloudflare/actorswill become the recommended way to build on Durable Objects and draws upon Cloudflare's experience building products/features on Durable Objects.
The name "actors" originates from the actor programming model, which closely ties to how Durable Objects are modelled.
The
@cloudflare/actorslibrary includes:
- Storage helpers for querying embeddeded, per-object SQLite storage
- Storage helpers for managing SQL schema migrations
- Alarm helpers for scheduling multiple alarms provided a date, delay in seconds, or cron expression
Actorclass for using Durable Objects with a defined pattern
- Durable Objects Workers API ↗ is always available for your application as needed
Storage and alarm helper methods can be combined with any Javascript class ↗ that defines your Durable Object, i.e, ones that extend
DurableObjectincluding the
Actorclass.
@cloudflare/actorslibrary introduces the
Actorclass pattern.
Actorlets you access Durable Objects without writing the Worker that communicates with your Durable Object (the Worker is created for you). By default, requests are routed to a Durable Object named "default".
You can route to different Durable Objects by name within your
Actorclass using
nameFromRequest↗.
For more examples, check out the library README ↗.
@cloudflare/actorslibrary is a place for more helpers and built-in patterns, like retry handling and Websocket-based applications, to reduce development overhead for common Durable Objects functionality. Please share feedback and what more you would like to see on our Discord channel ↗.