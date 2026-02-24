 Skip to content
Storage
hero image

  1. deleteAll() now deletes Durable Object alarm

    Durable Objects Workers

    deleteAll() now deletes a Durable Object alarm in addition to stored data for Workers with a compatibility date of 2026-02-24 or later. This change simplifies clearing a Durable Object's storage with a single API call.

    Previously, deleteAll() only deleted user-stored data for an object. Alarm usage stores metadata in an object's storage, which required a separate deleteAlarm() call to fully clean up all storage for an object. The deleteAll() change applies to both KV-backed and SQLite-backed Durable Objects.

    JavaScript
    // Before: two API calls required to clear all storage
    await this.ctx.storage.deleteAlarm();
    await this.ctx.storage.deleteAll();
    

    // Now: a single call clears both data and the alarm
    await this.ctx.storage.deleteAll();

    For more information, refer to the Storage API documentation.

  1. Backup and restore API for Sandbox SDK

    Agents R2 Containers

    Sandboxes now support createBackup() and restoreBackup() methods for creating and restoring point-in-time snapshots of directories.

    This allows you to restore environments quickly. For instance, in order to develop in a sandbox, you may need to include a user's codebase and run a build step. Unfortunately git clone and npm install can take minutes, and you don't want to run these steps every time the user starts their sandbox.

    Now, after the initial setup, you can just call createBackup(), then restoreBackup() the next time this environment is needed. This makes it practical to pick up exactly where a user left off, even after days of inactivity, without repeating expensive setup steps.

    TypeScript
    const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");
    

    // Make non-trivial changes to the file system
    await sandbox.gitCheckout(endUserRepo, { targetDir: "/workspace" });
    await sandbox.exec("npm install", { cwd: "/workspace" });
    

    // Create a point-in-time backup of the directory
    const backup = await sandbox.createBackup({ dir: "/workspace" });
    

    // Store the handle for later use
    await env.KV.put(`backup:${userId}`, JSON.stringify(backup));
    

    // ... in a future session...
    

    // Restore instead of re-cloning and reinstalling
    await sandbox.restoreBackup(backup);

    Backups are stored in R2 and can take advantage of R2 object lifecycle rules to ensure they do not persist forever.

    Key capabilities:

    • Persist and reuse across sandbox sessions — Easily store backup handles in KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for use in subsequent sessions
    • Usable across multiple instances — Fork a backup across many sandboxes for parallel work
    • Named backups — Provide optional human-readable labels for easier management
    • TTLs — Set time-to-live durations so backups are automatically removed from storage once they are no longer neeeded

    To get started, refer to the backup and restore guide for setup instructions and usage patterns, or the Backups API reference for full method documentation.

  1. Cloudflare Queues now available on Workers Free plan

    Queues

    Cloudflare Queues is now part of the Workers free plan, offering guaranteed message delivery across up to 10,000 queues to either Cloudflare Workers or HTTP pull consumers. Every Cloudflare account now includes 10,000 operations per day across reads, writes, and deletes. For more details on how each operation is defined, refer to Queues pricing.

    All features of the existing Queues functionality are available on the free plan, including unlimited event subscriptions. Note that the maximum retention period on the free tier, however, is 24 hours rather than 14 days.

    If you are new to Cloudflare Queues, follow this guide or try one of our tutorials to get started.

  1. Improve Global Upload Performance with R2 Local Uploads - Now in Open Beta

    R2

    Local Uploads is now available in open beta. Enable it on your R2 bucket to improve upload performance when clients upload data from a different region than your bucket. With Local Uploads enabled, object data is written to storage infrastructure near the client, then asynchronously replicated to your bucket. The object is immediately accessible and remains strongly consistent throughout. Refer to How R2 works for details on how data is written to your bucket.

    In our tests, we observed up to 75% reduction in Time to Last Byte (TTLB) for upload requests when Local Uploads is enabled.

    Local Uploads latency comparison showing p50 TTLB dropping from around 2 seconds to 500ms after enabling Local Uploads

    This feature is ideal when:

    • Your users are globally distributed
    • Upload performance and reliability is critical to your application
    • You want to optimize write performance without changing your bucket's primary location

    To enable Local Uploads on your bucket, find Local Uploads in your bucket settings in the Cloudflare Dashboard, or run:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler r2 bucket local-uploads enable <BUCKET_NAME>

    Enabling Local Uploads on a bucket is seamless: existing uploads will complete as expected and there’s no interruption to traffic. There is no additional cost to enable Local Uploads. Upload requests incur the standard Class A operation costs same as upload requests made without Local Uploads.

    For more information, refer to Local Uploads.

  1. Reduced minimum cache TTL for Workers KV to 30 seconds

    KV

    The minimum cacheTtl parameter for Workers KV has been reduced from 60 seconds to 30 seconds. This change applies to both get() and getWithMetadata() methods.

    This reduction allows you to maintain more up-to-date cached data and have finer-grained control over cache behavior. Applications requiring faster data refresh rates can now configure cache durations as low as 30 seconds instead of the previous 60-second minimum.

    The cacheTtl parameter defines how long a KV result is cached at the global network location it is accessed from:

    JavaScript
    // Read with custom cache TTL
    const value = await env.NAMESPACE.get("my-key", {
      cacheTtl: 30, // Cache for minimum 30 seconds (previously 60)
    });
    

    // getWithMetadata also supports the reduced cache TTL
    const valueWithMetadata = await env.NAMESPACE.getWithMetadata("my-key", {
      cacheTtl: 30, // Cache for minimum 30 seconds
    });

    The default cache TTL remains unchanged at 60 seconds. Upgrade to the latest version of Wrangler to be able to use 30 seconds cacheTtl.

    This change affects all KV read operations using the binding API. For more information, consult the Workers KV cache TTL documentation.

  1. Vectorize indexes now support up to 10 million vectors

    Vectorize

    You can now store up to 10 million vectors in a single Vectorize index, doubling the previous limit of 5 million vectors. This enables larger-scale semantic search, recommendation systems, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications without splitting data across multiple indexes.

    Vectorize continues to support indexes with up to 1,536 dimensions per vector at 32-bit precision. Refer to the Vectorize limits documentation for complete details.

  1. New Workers KV Dashboard UI

    KV

    Workers KV has an updated dashboard UI with new dashboard styling that makes it easier to navigate and see analytics and settings for a KV namespace.

    The new dashboard features a streamlined homepage for easy access to your namespaces and key operations, with consistent design with the rest of the dashboard UI updates. It also provides an improved analytics view.

    New KV Dashboard Homepage

    The updated dashboard is now available for all Workers KV users. Log in to the Cloudflare Dashboard to start exploring the new interface.

  1. Get notified when your Workers builds succeed or fail

    Workers Queues

    You can now receive notifications when your Workers' builds start, succeed, fail, or get cancelled using Event Subscriptions.

    Workers Builds publishes events to a Queue that your Worker can read messages from, and then send notifications wherever you need — Slack, Discord, email, or any webhook endpoint.

    You can deploy this Worker to your own Cloudflare account to send build notifications to Slack:

    Deploy to Cloudflare

    The template includes:

    • Build status with Preview/Live URLs for successful deployments
    • Inline error messages for failed builds
    • Branch, commit hash, and author name
    Slack notifications showing build events

    For setup instructions, refer to the template README or the Event Subscriptions documentation.

  1. R2 Data Catalog now supports automatic snapshot expiration

    R2

    R2 Data Catalog now supports automatic snapshot expiration for Apache Iceberg tables.

    In Apache Iceberg, a snapshot is metadata that represents the state of a table at a given point in time. Every mutation creates a new snapshot which enable powerful features like time travel queries and rollback capabilities but will accumulate over time.

    Without regular cleanup, these accumulated snapshots can lead to:

    • Metadata overhead
    • Slower table operations
    • Increased storage costs.

    Snapshot expiration in R2 Data Catalog automatically removes old table snapshots based on your configured retention policy, improving performance and storage costs.

    Terminal window
    # Enable catalog-level snapshot expiration
    # Expire snapshots older than 7 days, always retain at least 10 recent snapshots
    npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration enable my-bucket \
      --older-than-days 7 \
      --retain-last 10

    Snapshot expiration uses two parameters to determine which snapshots to remove:

    • --older-than-days: age threshold in days
    • --retain-last: minimum snapshot count to retain

    Both conditions must be met before a snapshot is expired, ensuring you always retain recent snapshots even if they exceed the age threshold.

    This feature complements automatic compaction, which optimizes query performance by combining small data files into larger ones. Together, these automatic maintenance operations keep your Iceberg tables performant and cost-efficient without manual intervention.

    To learn more about snapshot expiration and how to configure it, visit our table maintenance documentation or see how to manage catalogs.

  1. New Best Practices guide for Durable Objects

    Durable Objects Workers

    A new Rules of Durable Objects guide is now available, providing opinionated best practices for building effective Durable Objects applications. This guide covers design patterns, storage strategies, concurrency, and common anti-patterns to avoid.

    Key guidance includes:

    • Design around your "atom" of coordination — Create one Durable Object per logical unit (chat room, game session, user) instead of a global singleton that becomes a bottleneck.
    • Use SQLite storage with RPC methods — SQLite-backed Durable Objects with typed RPC methods provide the best developer experience and performance.
    • Understand input and output gates — Learn how Cloudflare's runtime prevents data races by default, how write coalescing works, and when to use blockConcurrencyWhile().
    • Leverage Hibernatable WebSockets — Reduce costs for real-time applications by allowing Durable Objects to sleep while maintaining WebSocket connections.

    The testing documentation has also been updated with modern patterns using @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, including examples for testing SQLite storage, alarms, and direct instance access:

    test/counter.test.js
    import { env, runDurableObjectAlarm } from "cloudflare:test";
    import { it, expect } from "vitest";
    

    it("can test Durable Objects with isolated storage", async () => {
      const stub = env.COUNTER.getByName("test");
    

      // Call RPC methods directly on the stub
      await stub.increment();
      expect(await stub.getCount()).toBe(1);
    

      // Trigger alarms immediately without waiting
      await runDurableObjectAlarm(stub);
    });

  1. Billing for SQLite Storage

    Durable Objects Workers

    Storage billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects will be enabled in January 2026, with a target date of January 7, 2026 (no earlier).

    To view your SQLite storage usage, go to the Durable Objects page

    Go to Durable Objects

    If you do not want to incur costs, please take action such as optimizing queries or deleting unnecessary stored data in order to reduce your SQLite storage usage ahead of the January 7th target. Only usage on and after the billing target date will incur charges.

    Developers on the Workers Paid plan with Durable Object's SQLite storage usage beyond included limits will incur charges according to SQLite storage pricing announced in September 2024 with the public beta. Developers on the Workers Free plan will not be charged.

    Compute billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects has been enabled since the initial public beta. SQLite-backed Durable Objects currently incur charges for requests and duration, and no changes are being made to compute billing.

    For more information about SQLite storage pricing and limits, refer to the Durable Objects pricing documentation.

  1. Connect to remote databases during local development with wrangler dev

    Hyperdrive

    You can now connect directly to remote databases and databases requiring TLS with wrangler dev. This lets you run your Worker code locally while connecting to remote databases, without needing to use wrangler dev --remote.

    The localConnectionString field and CLOUDFLARE_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_<BINDING_NAME> environment variable can be used to configure the connection string used by wrangler dev.

    {
      "hyperdrive": [
        {
          "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
          "id": "your-hyperdrive-id",
          "localConnectionString": "postgres://user:password@remote-host.example.com:5432/database?sslmode=require"
        }
      ]
    }

    Learn more about local development with Hyperdrive.

  1. Mount R2 buckets in Containers

    Containers R2

    Containers now support mounting R2 buckets as FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace) volumes, allowing applications to interact with R2 using standard filesystem operations.

    Common use cases include:

    • Bootstrapping containers with datasets, models, or dependencies for sandboxes and agent environments
    • Persisting user configuration or application state without managing downloads
    • Accessing large static files without bloating container images or downloading at startup

    FUSE adapters like tigrisfs, s3fs, and gcsfuse can be installed in your container image and configured to mount buckets at startup.

    FROM alpine:3.20
    

    # Install FUSE and dependencies
    RUN apk update && \
        apk add --no-cache ca-certificates fuse curl bash
    

    # Install tigrisfs
    RUN ARCH=$(uname -m) && \
        if [ "$ARCH" = "x86_64" ]; then ARCH="amd64"; fi && \
        if [ "$ARCH" = "aarch64" ]; then ARCH="arm64"; fi && \
        VERSION=$(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/tigrisdata/tigrisfs/releases/latest | grep -o '"tag_name": "[^"]*' | cut -d'"' -f4) && \
        curl -L "https://github.com/tigrisdata/tigrisfs/releases/download/${VERSION}/tigrisfs_${VERSION#v}_linux_${ARCH}.tar.gz" -o /tmp/tigrisfs.tar.gz && \
        tar -xzf /tmp/tigrisfs.tar.gz -C /usr/local/bin/ && \
        rm /tmp/tigrisfs.tar.gz && \
        chmod +x /usr/local/bin/tigrisfs
    

    # Create startup script that mounts bucket
    RUN printf '#!/bin/sh\n\
        set -e\n\
        mkdir -p /mnt/r2\n\
        R2_ENDPOINT="https://${R2_ACCOUNT_ID}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com"\n\
        /usr/local/bin/tigrisfs --endpoint "${R2_ENDPOINT}" -f "${BUCKET_NAME}" /mnt/r2 &\n\
        sleep 3\n\
        ls -lah /mnt/r2\n\
        ' > /startup.sh && chmod +x /startup.sh
    

    CMD ["/startup.sh"]

    See the Mount R2 buckets with FUSE example for a complete guide on mounting R2 buckets and/or other S3-compatible storage buckets within your containers.

  1. D1 can restrict data localization with jurisdictions

    D1 Workers

    You can now set a jurisdiction when creating a D1 database to guarantee where your database runs and stores data. Jurisdictions can help you comply with data localization regulations such as GDPR. Supported jurisdictions include eu and fedramp.

    A jurisdiction can only be set at database creation time via wrangler, REST API or the UI and cannot be added/updated after the database already exists.

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler@latest d1 create db-with-jurisdiction --jurisdiction eu
    curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/d1/database" \
         -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
         -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
         --data '{"name": "db-wth-jurisdiction", "jurisdiction": "eu" }'

    To learn more, visit D1's data location documentation.

  1. Workers WebSocket message size limit increased from 1 MiB to 32 MiB

    Workers Durable Objects Browser Rendering

    Workers, including those using Durable Objects and Browser Rendering, may now process WebSocket messages up to 32 MiB in size. Previously, this limit was 1 MiB.

    This change allows Workers to handle use cases requiring large message sizes, such as processing Chrome Devtools Protocol messages.

    For more information, please see the Durable Objects startup limits.

  1. View and edit Durable Object data in UI with Data Studio (Beta)

    Durable Objects Workers
    Screenshot of Durable Objects Data Studio

    You can now view and write to each Durable Object's storage using a UI editor on the Cloudflare dashboard. Only Durable Objects using SQLite storage can use Data Studio.

    Go to Durable Objects

    Data Studio unlocks easier data access with Durable Objects for prototyping application data models to debugging production storage usage. Before, querying your Durable Objects data required deploying a Worker.

    To access a Durable Object, you can provide an object's unique name or ID generated by Cloudflare. Data Studio requires you to have at least the Workers Platform Admin role, and all queries are captured with audit logging for your security and compliance needs. Queries executed by Data Studio send requests to your remote, deployed objects and incur normal usage billing.

    To learn more, visit the Data Studio documentation. If you have feedback or suggestions for the new Data Studio, please share your experience on Discord

  1. R2 Data Catalog table-level compaction

    R2

    You can now enable compaction for individual Apache Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog, giving you fine-grained control over different workloads.

    Terminal window
    # Enable compaction for a specific table (no token required)
    npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable <BUCKET> <NAMESPACE> <TABLE> --target-size 256

    This allows you to:

    • Apply different target file sizes per table
    • Disable compaction for specific tables
    • Optimize based on table-specific access patterns

    Learn more at Manage catalogs.

  1. R2 Data Catalog now supports compaction

    R2

    You can now enable automatic compaction for Apache Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog to improve query performance.

    Compaction is the process of taking a group of small files and combining them into fewer larger files. This is an important maintenance operation as it helps ensure that query performance remains consistent by reducing the number of files that needs to be scanned.

    To enable automatic compaction in R2 Data Catalog, find it under R2 Data Catalog in your R2 bucket settings in the dashboard.

    compaction-dash

    Or with Wrangler, run:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable <BUCKET_NAME>  --target-size 128 --token <API_TOKEN>

    To get started with compaction, check out manage catalogs. For best practices and limitations, refer to about compaction.

  1. D1 automatically retries read-only queries

    D1 Workers

    D1 now detects read-only queries and automatically attempts up to two retries to execute those queries in the event of failures with retryable errors. You can access the number of execution attempts in the returned response metadata property total_attempts.

    At the moment, only read-only queries are retried, that is, queries containing only the following SQLite keywords: SELECT, EXPLAIN, WITH. Queries containing any SQLite keyword that leads to database writes are not retried.

    The retry success ratio among read-only retryable errors varies from 5% all the way up to 95%, depending on the underlying error and its duration (like network errors or other internal errors).

    The retry success ratio among all retryable errors is lower, indicating that there are write-queries that could be retried. Therefore, we recommend D1 users to continue applying retries in their own code for queries that are not read-only but are idempotent according to the business logic of the application.

    D1 automatically query retries success ratio

    D1 ensures that any retry attempt does not cause database writes, making the automatic retries safe from side-effects, even if a query causing changes slips through the read-only detection. D1 achieves this by checking for modifications after every query execution, and if any write occurred due to a retry attempt, the query is rolled back.

    The read-only query detection heuristics are simple for now, and there is room for improvement to capture more cases of queries that can be retried, so this is just the beginning.

  1. List all vectors in a Vectorize index with the new list-vectors operation

    Vectorize

    You can now list all vector identifiers in a Vectorize index using the new list-vectors operation. This enables bulk operations, auditing, and data migration workflows through paginated requests that maintain snapshot consistency.

    The operation is available via Wrangler CLI and REST API. Refer to the list-vectors best practices guide for detailed usage guidance.

  1. Workers KV completes hybrid storage provider rollout for improved performance, fault-tolerance

    KV

    Workers KV has completed rolling out performance improvements across all KV namespaces, providing a significant latency reduction on read operations for all KV users. This is due to architectural changes to KV's underlying storage infrastructure, which introduces a new metadata later and substantially improves redundancy.

    Workers KV latency improvements showing P95 and P99 performance gains in Europe, Asia, Africa and Middle East regions as measured within KV's internal storage gateway worker.

    Performance improvements

    The new hybrid architecture delivers substantial latency reductions throughout Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa regions. Over the past 2 weeks, we have observed the following:

    • p95 latency: Reduced from ~150ms to ~50ms (67% decrease)
    • p99 latency: Reduced from ~350ms to ~250ms (29% decrease)

  1. New getByName() API to access Durable Objects

    Durable Objects Workers

    You can now create a client (a Durable Object stub) to a Durable Object with the new getByName method, removing the need to convert Durable Object names to IDs and then create a stub.

    JavaScript
    // Before: (1) translate name to ID then (2) get a client
    const objectId = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.idFromName("foo"); // or .newUniqueId()
    const stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.get(objectId);
    

    // Now: retrieve client to Durable Object directly via its name
    const stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.getByName("foo");
    

    // Use client to send request to the remote Durable Object
    const rpcResponse = await stub.sayHello();

    Each Durable Object has a globally-unique name, which allows you to send requests to a specific object from anywhere in the world. Thus, a Durable Object can be used to coordinate between multiple clients who need to work together. You can have billions of Durable Objects, providing isolation between application tenants.

    To learn more, visit the Durable Objects API Documentation or the getting started guide.

  1. Subscribe to events from Cloudflare services with Queues

    Queues

    You can now subscribe to events from other Cloudflare services (for example, Workers KV, Workers AI, Workers) and consume those events via Queues, allowing you to build custom workflows, integrations, and logic in response to account activity.

    Event subscriptions architecture

    Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or pull via HTTP from anywhere.

    To create a subscription, use the dashboard or Wrangler:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler queues subscription create my-queue --source r2 --events bucket.created

    An event is a structured record of something happening in your Cloudflare account – like a Workers AI batch request being queued, a Worker build completing, or an R2 bucket being created. Events follow a consistent structure:

    Example R2 bucket created event
    {
      "type": "cf.r2.bucket.created",
      "source": {
        "type": "r2"
      },
      "payload": {
        "name": "my-bucket",
        "location": "WNAM"
      },
      "metadata": {
        "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
        "eventTimestamp": "2025-07-28T10:30:00Z"
      }
    }

    Current event sources include R2, Workers KV, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Vectorize, Super Slurper, and Workflows. More sources and events are on the way.

    For more information on event subscriptions, available events, and how to get started, refer to our documentation.

  1. Hyperdrive now supports configuring the amount of database connections

    Hyperdrive

    You can now specify the number of connections your Hyperdrive configuration uses to connect to your origin database.

    All configurations have a minimum of 5 connections. The maximum connection count for a Hyperdrive configuration depends on the Hyperdrive limits of your Workers plan.

    This feature allows you to right-size your connection pool based on your database capacity and application requirements. You can configure connection counts through the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

    Refer to the Hyperdrive configuration documentation for more information.

  1. @cloudflare/actors library - SDK for Durable Objects in beta

    Durable Objects Workers

    The new @cloudflare/actors library is now in beta!

    The @cloudflare/actors library is a new SDK for Durable Objects and provides a powerful set of abstractions for building real-time, interactive, and multiplayer applications on top of Durable Objects. With beta usage and feedback, @cloudflare/actors will become the recommended way to build on Durable Objects and draws upon Cloudflare's experience building products/features on Durable Objects.

    The name "actors" originates from the actor programming model, which closely ties to how Durable Objects are modelled.

    The @cloudflare/actors library includes:

    • Storage helpers for querying embeddeded, per-object SQLite storage
    • Storage helpers for managing SQL schema migrations
    • Alarm helpers for scheduling multiple alarms provided a date, delay in seconds, or cron expression
    • Actor class for using Durable Objects with a defined pattern
    • Durable Objects Workers API is always available for your application as needed

    Storage and alarm helper methods can be combined with any Javascript class that defines your Durable Object, i.e, ones that extend DurableObject including the Actor class.

    JavaScript
    import { Storage } from "@cloudflare/actors/storage";
    

    export class ChatRoom extends DurableObject<Env> {
        storage: Storage;
    

        constructor(ctx: DurableObjectState, env: Env) {
            super(ctx, env)
            this.storage = new Storage(ctx.storage);
            this.storage.migrations = [{
                idMonotonicInc: 1,
                description: "Create users table",
                sql: "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY)"
            }]
        }
        async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> {
            // Run migrations before executing SQL query
            await this.storage.runMigrations();
    

            // Query with SQL template
            let userId = new URL(request.url).searchParams.get("userId");
            const query = this.storage.sql`SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${userId};`
            return new Response(`${JSON.stringify(query)}`);
        }
    }

    @cloudflare/actors library introduces the Actor class pattern. Actor lets you access Durable Objects without writing the Worker that communicates with your Durable Object (the Worker is created for you). By default, requests are routed to a Durable Object named "default".

    JavaScript
    export class MyActor extends Actor<Env> {
        async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> {
            return new Response('Hello, World!')
        }
    }
    

    export default handler(MyActor);

    You can route to different Durable Objects by name within your Actor class using nameFromRequest.

    JavaScript
    export class MyActor extends Actor<Env> {
        static nameFromRequest(request: Request): string {
            let url = new URL(request.url);
            return url.searchParams.get("userId") ?? "foo";
        }
    

        async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> {
            return new Response(`Actor identifier (Durable Object name): ${this.identifier}`);
        }
    }
    

    export default handler(MyActor);

    For more examples, check out the library README. @cloudflare/actors library is a place for more helpers and built-in patterns, like retry handling and Websocket-based applications, to reduce development overhead for common Durable Objects functionality. Please share feedback and what more you would like to see on our Discord channel.

