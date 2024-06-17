Exchange user risk scores with Okta
Beyond the controls in Zero Trust, you can now exchange user risk scores with Okta to inform SSO-level policies.
First, configure Cloudflare One to send user risk scores to Okta.
- Set up the Okta SSO integration.
- In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Zero Trust > Integrations > Identity providers.
- In Your identity providers, locate your Okta integration and select Edit.
- Turn on Send risk score to Okta.
- Select Save.
- Upon saving, Cloudflare One will display the well-known URL for your organization. Copy the value.
Next, configure Okta to receive your risk scores.
- On your Okta admin dashboard, go to Security > Device Integrations.
- Go to Receive shared signals, then select Create stream.
- Name your integration. In Set up integration with, choose Well-known URL.
- In Well-known URL, enter the well-known URL value provided by Cloudflare One.
- Select Create.