Open email links with Security Center

You can now investigate links in emails with Cloudflare Security Center to generate a report containing a myriad of technical details: a phishing scan, SSL certificate data, HTTP request and response data, page performance data, DNS records, what technologies and libraries the page uses, and more.

From Investigation, go to View details, and look for the Links identified section. Select Open in Security Center next to each link. Open in Security Center allows your team to quickly generate a detailed report about the link with no risk to the analyst or your environment.

For more details, refer to Open links.

This feature is available across these Email security packages: