 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Customize queue message retention periods

Queues

You can now customize a queue's message retention period, from a minimum of 60 seconds to a maximum of 14 days. Previously, it was fixed to the default of 4 days.

Customize a queue's message retention period

You can customize the retention period on the settings page for your queue, or using Wrangler:

Update message retention period
$ wrangler queues update my-queue --message-retention-period-secs 600

This feature is available on all new and existing queues. If you haven't used Cloudflare Queues before, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.