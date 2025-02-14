Changelog
Customize queue message retention periods
You can now customize a queue's message retention period, from a minimum of 60 seconds to a maximum of 14 days. Previously, it was fixed to the default of 4 days.
You can customize the retention period on the settings page for your queue, or using Wrangler:
This feature is available on all new and existing queues. If you haven't used Cloudflare Queues before, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.