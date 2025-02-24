Zaraz moves to the “Tag Management” category in the Cloudflare dashboard

Previously, you could only configure Zaraz by going to each individual zone under your Cloudflare account. Now, if you’d like to get started with Zaraz or manage your existing configuration, you can navigate to the Tag Management ↗ section on the Cloudflare dashboard – this will make it easier to compare and configure the same settings across multiple zones.

These changes will not alter any existing configuration or entitlements for zones you already have Zaraz enabled on. If you’d like to edit existing configurations, you can go to the Tag Setup ↗ section of the dashboard, and select the zone you'd like to edit.