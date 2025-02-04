 Skip to content
Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

AI Gateway adds Cerebras, ElevenLabs, and Cartesia as new providers

AI Gateway

AI Gateway has added three new providers: Cartesia, Cerebras, and ElevenLabs, giving you more even more options for providers you can use through AI Gateway. Here's a brief overview of each:

  • Cartesia provides text-to-speech models that produce natural-sounding speech with low latency.
  • Cerebras delivers low-latency AI inference to Meta's Llama 3.1 8B and Llama 3.3 70B models.
  • ElevenLabs offers text-to-speech models with human-like voices in 32 languages.
Example of Cerebras log in AI Gateway

To get started with AI Gateway, just update the base URL. Here's how you can send a request to Cerebras using cURL:

Example fetch request
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/cerebras/chat/completions \
 --header 'content-type: application/json' \
 --header 'Authorization: Bearer CEREBRAS_TOKEN' \
 --data '{
    "model": "llama-3.3-70b",
    "messages": [
        {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
        }
    ]
}'