 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Custom Errors (beta): Stored Assets & Account-level Rules

Rules

We're introducing Custom Errors (beta), which builds on our existing Custom Error Responses feature with new asset storage capabilities.

This update allows you to store externally hosted error pages on Cloudflare and reference them in custom error rules, eliminating the need to supply inline content.

This brings the following new capabilities:

  • Custom error assets – Fetch and store external error pages at the edge for use in error responses.
  • Account-Level custom errors – Define error handling rules and assets at the account level for consistency across multiple zones. Zone-level rules take precedence over account-level ones, and assets are not shared between levels.

You can use Cloudflare API to upload your existing assets for use with Custom Errors:

Terminal window
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_pages/assets" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
  "name": "maintenance",
  "description": "Maintenance template page",
  "url": "https://example.com/"
}'

You can then reference the stored asset in a Custom Error rule:

Terminal window
curl --request PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "action": "serve_error",
      "action_parameters": {
        "asset_name": "maintenance",
        "content_type": "text/html",
        "status_code": 503
      },
      "enabled": true,
      "expression": "http.request.uri.path contains \"error\""
    }
  ]
}'