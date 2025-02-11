Custom Errors (beta): Stored Assets & Account-level Rules

We're introducing Custom Errors (beta), which builds on our existing Custom Error Responses feature with new asset storage capabilities.

This update allows you to store externally hosted error pages on Cloudflare and reference them in custom error rules, eliminating the need to supply inline content.

This brings the following new capabilities:

Custom error assets – Fetch and store external error pages at the edge for use in error responses.

– Fetch and store external error pages at the edge for use in error responses. Account-Level custom errors – Define error handling rules and assets at the account level for consistency across multiple zones. Zone-level rules take precedence over account-level ones, and assets are not shared between levels.

You can use Cloudflare API to upload your existing assets for use with Custom Errors:

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_pages/assets" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "name": "maintenance", "description": "Maintenance template page", "url": "https://example.com/" }'

You can then reference the stored asset in a Custom Error rule: