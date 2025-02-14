Rewind, Replay, Resume: Introducing DVR for Stream Live

Previously, all viewers watched "the live edge," or the latest content of the broadcast, synchronously. If a viewer paused for more than a few seconds, the player would automatically "catch up" when playback started again. Seeking through the broadcast was only available once the recording was available after it concluded.

Starting today, customers can make a small adjustment to the player embed or manifest URL to enable the DVR experience for their viewers. By offering this feature as an opt-in adjustment, our customers are empowered to pick the best experiences for their applications.