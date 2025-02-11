 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

WAF Release - 2025-02-11

WAF
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100708Aviatrix Network - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-50603LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100709Next.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46982LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100710

Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2024-12105

LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100711WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56064LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100712WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-9047LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100713FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2022-40684LogBlockThis is a New Detection