WAF Release - 2025-02-11
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100708
|Aviatrix Network - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-50603
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100709
|Next.js - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46982
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100710
Progress Software WhatsUp Gold - Directory Traversal - CVE:CVE-2024-12105
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100711
|WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-56064
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100712
|WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-9047
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100713
|FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2022-40684
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection