Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Build AI Agents with Example Prompts
We've added an example prompt to help you get started with building AI agents and applications on Cloudflare Workers, including Workflows, Durable Objects, and Workers KV.
You can use this prompt with your favorite AI model, including Claude 3.5 Sonnet, OpenAI's o3-mini, Gemini 2.0 Flash, or Llama 3.3 on Workers AI. Models with large context windows will allow you to paste the prompt directly: provide your own prompt within the
<user_prompt></user_prompt> tags.
This prompt is still experimental, but we encourage you to try it out and provide feedback ↗.