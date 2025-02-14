 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Configure your Magic WAN Connector to connect via static IP assigment

Cloudflare WAN

You can now locally configure your Magic WAN Connector to work in a static IP configuration.

This local method does not require having access to a DHCP Internet connection. However, it does require being comfortable with using tools to access the serial port on Magic WAN Connector as well as using a serial terminal client to access the Connector's environment.

For more details, refer to WAN with a static IP address.