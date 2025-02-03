 Skip to content
Revamped Workers Metrics

Workers

We've revamped the Workers Metrics dashboard.

Workers Metrics dashboard

Now you can easily compare metrics across Worker versions, understand the current state of a gradual deployment, and review key Workers metrics in a single view. This new interface enables you to:

  • Drag-and-select using a graphical timepicker for precise metric selection.
Workers Metrics graphical timepicker
  • Use histograms to visualize cumulative metrics, allowing you to bucket and compare rates over time.
  • Focus on Worker versions by directly interacting with the version numbers in the legend.
Workers Metrics legend selector
  • Monitor and compare active gradual deployments.
  • Track error rates across versions with grouping both by version and by invocation status.
  • Measure how Smart Placement improves request duration.

