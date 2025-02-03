Revamped Workers Metrics

We've revamped the Workers Metrics dashboard ↗.

Now you can easily compare metrics across Worker versions, understand the current state of a gradual deployment, and review key Workers metrics in a single view. This new interface enables you to:

Drag-and-select using a graphical timepicker for precise metric selection.

Use histograms to visualize cumulative metrics, allowing you to bucket and compare rates over time.

Focus on Worker versions by directly interacting with the version numbers in the legend.

Monitor and compare active gradual deployments.

Track error rates across versions with grouping both by version and by invocation status.

Measure how Smart Placement improves request duration.

Learn more about metrics.