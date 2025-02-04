 Skip to content
Fight CSAM More Easily Than Ever

Cache / CDN

You can now implement our child safety tooling, the CSAM Scanning Tool, more easily. Instead of requiring external reporting credentials, you only need a verified email address for notifications to onboard. This change makes the tool more accessible to a wider range of customers.

How It Works

When enabled, the tool automatically hashes images for enabled websites as they enter the Cloudflare cache. These hashes are then checked against a database of known abusive images.

  • Potential match detected?
    • The content URL is blocked, and
    • Cloudflare will notify you about the found matches via the provided email address.

Updated Service-Specific Terms

We have also made updates to our Service-Specific Terms to reflect these changes.