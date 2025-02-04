Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Fight CSAM More Easily Than Ever
You can now implement our child safety tooling, the CSAM Scanning Tool, more easily. Instead of requiring external reporting credentials, you only need a verified email address for notifications to onboard. This change makes the tool more accessible to a wider range of customers.
How It Works
When enabled, the tool automatically hashes images for enabled websites as they enter the Cloudflare cache ↗. These hashes are then checked against a database of known abusive images.
- Potential match detected?
- The content URL is blocked, and
- Cloudflare will notify you about the found matches via the provided email address.
Updated Service-Specific Terms
We have also made updates to our Service-Specific Terms ↗ to reflect these changes.