New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Expanded AI insights in Cloudflare Radar

Radar

Radar has expanded its AI insights with new API endpoints for Internet services rankings, robots.txt analysis, and AI inference data.

Internet services ranking

Radar now provides rankings for Internet services, including Generative AI platforms, based on anonymized 1.1.1.1 resolver data. Previously limited to the annual Year in Review, these insights are now available daily via the API, through the following endpoints:

Robots.txt

Radar now analyzes robots.txt files from the top 10,000 domains, identifying AI bot access rules. AI-focused user agents from ai.robots.txt are categorized as:

  • Fully allowed/disallowed if directives apply to all paths (*).
  • Partially allowed/disallowed if restrictions apply to specific paths.

These insights are now available weekly via the API, through the following endpoints:

Workers AI

Radar now provides insights into public AI inference models from Workers AI, tracking usage trends across models and tasks. These insights are now available via the API, through the following endpoints:

Learn more about the new Radar AI insights in our blog post.