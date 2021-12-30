Manage domains

A domain or domain name is the location of a website or application, or what an end user types into their browser to get to your website ( example.com ).

​ Get a domain name

You can get domain names for your website from a variety of places, such as through popular website builders or dedicated registrars External link icon Open external link.

Cloudflare also offers an at-cost registrar service to purchase new domain names External link icon Open external link or manage existing domain names External link icon Open external link.

​ Host your domain

A web host keeps your website online so visitors can reach it via the domain name.

Cloudflare does not offer web hosting for most websites, though you can deploy and host JAMstack sites with Cloudflare Pages External link icon Open external link.

​ Add a domain to Cloudflare

For help adding a domain to Cloudflare, refer to our setup guide External link icon Open external link.

Once you finish adding your domain, you likely will want to also update your domain's nameservers External link icon Open external link to get Cloudflare's performance and security benefits.

​ Remove a domain from Cloudflare

For help removing an active domain from Cloudflare, refer to our Support guide External link icon Open external link.

​ Redirect one domain to another

If you have an alias domain that simply forwards traffic to another domain, you can set up redirects directly within Cloudflare.

Add your alias domain ( previous.com ) to Cloudflare. Make sure that your alias domain has a proxied DNS A or CNAME record External link icon Open external link that properly resolves DNS queries. You may also want to include a record for the www subdomain. Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A @ 192.0.2.1 Proxied A www 192.0.2.1 Proxied Use Bulk redirects External link icon Open external link to forward traffic from your alias domain to your other domain. Select Include subdomains and Subpath matching to cover your entire alias domain ( www.previous.com and www.previous.com/examples ). Source URL Target URL Status Selected parameters previous.com https://new.com 301 Include subdomains and Subpath matching

​ Get free SSL certificates

Cloudflare offers free, unshared, publicy trusted Universal SSL certificates External link icon Open external link to all Cloudflare domains.

​ Manage subdomains