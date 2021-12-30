Manage domains
A domain or domain name is the location of a website or application, or what an end user types into their browser to get to your website (
example.com).
Get a domain name
You can get domain names for your website from a variety of places, such as through popular website builders or dedicated registrars.
Cloudflare also offers an at-cost registrar service to purchase new domain names or manage existing domain names.
Host your domain
A web host keeps your website online so visitors can reach it via the domain name.
Cloudflare does not offer web hosting for most websites, though you can deploy and host JAMstack sites with Cloudflare Pages.
Add a domain to Cloudflare
For help adding a domain to Cloudflare, refer to our setup guide.
Once you finish adding your domain, you likely will want to also update your domain's nameservers to get Cloudflare's performance and security benefits.
Remove a domain from Cloudflare
For help removing an active domain from Cloudflare, refer to our Support guide.
Redirect one domain to another
If you have an alias domain that simply forwards traffic to another domain, you can set up redirects directly within Cloudflare.
Add your alias domain (
previous.com) to Cloudflare.
Make sure that your alias domain has a proxied DNS A or CNAME record that properly resolves DNS queries. You may also want to include a record for the
wwwsubdomain.
Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A
@
192.0.2.1
Proxied A
www
192.0.2.1
Proxied
Use Bulk redirects to forward traffic from your alias domain to your other domain. Select Include subdomains and Subpath matching to cover your entire alias domain (
www.previous.comand
www.previous.com/examples).
Source URL Target URL Status Selected parameters
previous.com
https://new.com
301 Include subdomains and Subpath matching
Get free SSL certificates
Cloudflare offers free, unshared, publicy trusted Universal SSL certificates to all Cloudflare domains.
Manage subdomains
For more details about subdomains (
www.example.com or
blog.example.com), refer to Manage subdomains.