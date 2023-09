Many of these limits will increase during Vectorize’s public beta. Visit the changelog or join the #vectorize-beta External link icon Open external link channel in the Cloudflare Developer Discord to keep up to date with changes.

Limits

The following limits apply to accounts, indexes and vectors (as specified):

Feature Current Limit Indexes per account 10 indexes beta Maximum dimensions per vector 1536 dimensions beta Maximum vector ID length 64 bytes Metadata per vector 10KiB beta Maximum returned results ( topK ) 20 beta Maximum upsert batch size (per batch) 1000 beta (Workers) / 5000 beta (HTTP API) Maximum index name length 63 bytes

beta This limit is beta only and is expected to increase over time.