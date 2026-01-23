 Skip to content
Vectorize indexes now support up to 10 million vectors

Vectorize

You can now store up to 10 million vectors in a single Vectorize index, doubling the previous limit of 5 million vectors. This enables larger-scale semantic search, recommendation systems, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications without splitting data across multiple indexes.

Vectorize continues to support indexes with up to 1,536 dimensions per vector at 32-bit precision. Refer to the Vectorize limits documentation for complete details.