Vectorize indexes now support up to 10 million vectors

You can now store up to 10 million vectors in a single Vectorize index, doubling the previous limit of 5 million vectors. This enables larger-scale semantic search, recommendation systems, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications without splitting data across multiple indexes.

Vectorize continues to support indexes with up to 1,536 dimensions per vector at 32-bit precision. Refer to the Vectorize limits documentation for complete details.